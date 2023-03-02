Caleb Martin with a block vs the Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Vucevic (Chicago Bulls) with a dunk vs the Detroit Pistons, 03/01/2023
The Toronto Raptors sent five players to their G-League affiliate on Wednesday Canadian guard Dalano Banton, centre Christian Koloko and swingman Joe Wieskamp were all put on assignment to Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ont. Guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. and forward Ron Harper Jr. were both sent to the 905 on their two-way contracts. Toronto begins a five-game road trip with a stop in Washington on Thursday. The 905 have a five-game homestand at the same time, allowing the five players sent to the team to
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 20 and pulled down eight rebounds as the Toronto Raptors held off the Chicago Bulls 101-96 on Tuesday. Point guard Fred VanVleet only had three points but nine assists and six rebounds in his return to the Raptors' (31-32) lineup after missing three games following the birth of his third child. O.G. Anunoby added 17 points and seven rebounds for Toronto, while Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points and Jakob Poeltl scored 14. Nikola Vucevic's 23 points led Chicago (28-34), w
P.J. Tucker wanted to stay with the Miami Heat, but he explains why he still chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency this past summer.
The NBA might be making a drastic change to its overtime rules very soon. In a recent report from...
D'Angelo Russell is also out with a sprained right ankle.
Just as fans argue about who the GOAT of the NBA is, so do the league's current or former players. The debate is most often between LeBron James and Michael Jordan, though Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has some backers, too. Prior to the James era, the ...
Somehow discussions around the NBA MVP award felt more nuanced and less hostile before advanced statistics sent the media down a path players and fans did not follow so willingly.
Crowder opted to take the high road when discussing his departure from the Suns: “They asked me to keep it in house, I’ll keep it in house. I’m now gone, same thing I’ve told everybody else: I’ve moved on from the situation. I wish them the best, I’m leaving that behind.”
Will Barton is the Denver Nuggets' all-time leader in made three-pointers, and he will now hope to play a crucial role on a playoff team.
Luka Doncic holds to the keys to Jason Kidd’s future with the Mavericks, who are disappointing 32-31.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting in his Suns debut, helping Phoenix snap the Charlotte Hornets’ five-game winning streak with a wire-to-wire 105-91 victory Wednesday night. Devin Booker scored 37 points and Deandre Ayton had 16 points and 16 rebounds in the Suns' seventh victory in 10 games. Chris Paul added 11 assists. Durant, acquired in blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 9, showed no lingering effects from a sprained right knee that kept
Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat to their first win in five games with 23 points, including a driving layup over Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.
Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 02/28/2023
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Will Barton and, in turn, waived forward Juancho Hernangomez, the team announced Tuesday. The six-foot-five, 180-pound Barton averaged 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 19.6 minutes across 40 games this season with the Washington Wizards. Barton was waived by the Wizards on Feb. 21. After a 2021-22 campaign that saw him score 14.7 points per contest in 71 starts, he was traded to Washington by Denver in the off-season after seven-plus seaso
Wednesday will mark the first time Kevin Durant has played since injuring his knee on Jan. 8 and being traded to the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 9.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball’s season is officially over. The Charlotte Hornets announced that the third-year point guard underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a fracture in his right ankle and will miss the remainder of the season. Ball was injured in Charlotte’s victory Monday night over the Detroit Pistons. The 21-year-old Ball was limited to 36 games this season. He sprained his left ankle three times, costing him 27 games. He averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.3 steals
It looked like things were finally starting to trend in a positive direction for the Los Angeles Lakers, but now LeBron James is out with a foot injury.