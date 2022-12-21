Cale Makar tops NHL 'naughty or nice' list

On a special edition of Zone Time, Colorado's Cale Makar is declared the nicest man in hockey this holiday season for waving away a penalty against the New York Islanders.

Video Transcript

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Naughty or nice list, do we have people-- this could be anyone. This could be not dependent on whatever market you happen to be. And do we want to throw anyone on the nice list this year? Jason Robertson would probably be a good candidate, for considering how good he's been this year, and how good of a personality he seems to be?

SAM CHANG: Cale Makar.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah.

SAM CHANG: Wholesome.

OMAR: Yo, Cale Makar.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Cale Makar.

OMAR: Cale Makar

JULIAN MCKENZIE: For a legit-- dude!

OMAR: Man, nicest thing.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That literally he did-- dude. OK. For those who are not aware, Cale Makar--

SAM CHANG: Declined a power play.

OMAR: That's so nice.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Declined a power play.

OMAR: That's so wholesome. Bless that child.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That-- like, nice list, the top of the list. Literally.

OMAR: Like automatic.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Above any other NHL player right now.

OMAR: Automatic.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Like if you're Santa Claus, and you're trying to give gifts to all these NHL players? You go to Cale Makar's house first.

OMAR: Yeah. And he apologized. He apologized to his team. Imagine that, a player apologized to his teammates. Because yeah, they were probably pissed. But he did the right-- that's so precious. It's like an episode of Charlie Brown. He did the right thing. He's like, no, no, I slipped. It was-- and after that, Mat Barzal was like, yeah, he slipped.

[LAUGHTER]

Oh, God.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Do you remember that, is it an NCAA commercial, where it's like a random basketball game going on. And this ball goes out of bounds, and it goes off a player. And then this one guy on the team goes to his coach, and is like, the ball touched me, coach. It went off me, coach. And then all of his teammates just start dumping on him, and was like, yeah, why would you do that? And would just turn--

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Yep.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Because it's like a similar thing. That was the very first thing I thought of when I saw that Cale Makar thing.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Yo, that ad, it makes me so angry. Like, yo, title game? Shh. Keep your mouth shut.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Shut your mouth.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Championship game? Uh-uh.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yo, come on.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Nah, we're not telling the ball touched me.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yo, I'll tell you this. Cale Makar is a nice dude. And he did that in the regular season. Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, if he does that? Ooh.

OMAR: Could you imagine?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh my God. Could you imagine? Could you imagine?

OMAR: That would be a story.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh, it would be a story.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Because it's like, oh, but he did the right thing. But like, no.

OMAR: Yeah.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: You can be too honest sometimes.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Could you imagine if someone in a Canadian market did that, in a game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final? A Canadian team has won a Stanley Cup Final in how many years.

OMAR: Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: And they're just like, no, that puck went off my stick before it went out of play. It shouldn't have been a delay of game penalty.

OMAR: Like oh, can't have no heart.

SAM CHANG: So I can't imagine that, because then I'd have to imagine them having Cale Makar first.

[LAUGHTER]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Yo, could you imagine-- Omar might go and kill me. But could you imagine game 7, all right, let's just say it's Leafs-Golden Knights, game 7, Cup Final.

[GROANING]

Auston Matthews scores, and he said, you know, no. I kicked the puck in. Goal disallowed.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, my high stick.

SAM CHANG: He would never.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: He would never do that.

SAM CHANG: I don't think there is a single player other than Cale Makar who would actually do that.

OMAR: Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: No, no way.

OMAR: If that did happen, oh my God. And then they lost the game?

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: And then Vegas scores.

SAM CHANG: Brett Hull should've been like, my skate was in the crease.

OMAR:

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Yeah. And then Phil Kessel scores the cup-winning goal in Toronto.

[SCREAMING AND LAUGHING]

OMAR: No.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Oh, no.

OMAR: Yo, that would be so bad. That would--

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Yes.

OMAR: The pain.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: People would just start throwing hot dogs on the ice.

OMAR: It'd be such pain, man.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: This team is exploding.

Latest Stories

  • Wild F Mason Shaw suspended by NHL for 2 games for kneeing

    Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw was suspended by the NHL for two games on Friday for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov. The 24-year-old Shaw will miss games on Tuesday night at Winnipeg and Thursday night at home against Dallas. Based on his average annual salary, Shaw also will forfeit $8,108.10 that will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

  • Argentina's goalie gets hero's welcome in his hometown

    STORY: Local media reported over 150,000 people attended the event.Onstage, Martinez said one of his dreams as a goalkeeper was to give Lionel Messi - who he referred to as the best player in the world - the World Cup title.

  • AP source: Cubs, C Tucker Barnhart agree to $6.5M contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs bolstered their defense again on Thursday, agreeing to a $6.5 million contract with Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Barnhart's deal includes a $3.25 million salary for 2023 and a $3.25 million player option for 2024. The agreement includes escalators and performance bonuses that could make it worth $9.5 million ov

  • NBA quiz: Can you guess these players based on their accolades?

    NBA players scouting reports are back on HoopsHype and this time they come with detailed accolades (if any) and draft combine measurements. In order to test your knowledge of the NBA, we've put together this little quiz to see if you can guess the ...

  • Week 16 Player Props - Jaguars vs. Jets

    Andy Behrens, Matt Harmon and Tank Williams offer up their favorite player props for week 16.

  • Why new Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho is a special player

    Varsho gives the Blue Jays elite outfield defence and the left-handed power bat the club had been seeking.

  • Burrow, AFC North-leading Bengals visit struggling Patriots

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — It was 2020, the NFL draft was looming, and the world was on the brink of going into hibernation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Joe Burrow was in Miami walking out of a steakhouse with then-Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia following a pre-draft dinner. He glanced up and saw someone else he recognized: Patriots coach Bill Belichick. “I just went up and introduced myself,” Burrow recalled this week. Was there any nervousness about meeting one of the NFL’s most revered

  • Nick Foligno breaks 3rd-period tie, Bruins beat Jets 3-2

    BOSTON (AP) — Nick Foligno broke a tie midway through the third period, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night. The Bruins improved to 26-4-2 and 18-0-2 at home. Foligno scored from the left circle off a feed from Charlie Coyle. David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins. Mark Scheifele and Jansen Harkins scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves. The Jets led 2-0 at 7:20 of the first

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • The NBA on Christmas: Things to know about the 5 matchups

    Christmas comes with traditions. Like the New York Knicks playing at Madison Square Garden. Or LeBron James lacing up his sneakers and going to work. And the defending NBA champions getting into the holiday game action. All those things are happening this year. And this holiday features a new twist: Memphis, welcome to the Christmas stage. The NBA’s Christmas quintupleheader is Sunday, with the Grizzlies and Ja Morant set to play on Dec. 25 for the first time in that franchise’s history. They ge

  • Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Special players have special nights there': C.J. Miles on Raptors' Pascal Siakam's 52 at MSG

    On the latest episode of Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Amit Mann and Miles discuss what stood out about Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance vs. the Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland's arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Saints (6-9) were 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns (6-9) in the coldest game in New Orleans history. Quarterback Deshaun Watson drove Cleveland to the Saints' 15 in the final minute, but he was sacked on fourth down wit

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating skidding Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Davis Mills threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Houston Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. Kickoff was delayed by an hour in a joint agreement by the Titans, the NFL and local emergency management officials after rolling power blackouts. Tennessee had crews working at Nissan Stadium since this extreme cold front moved into the area Thursday, bl