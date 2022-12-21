Cale Makar tops NHL 'naughty or nice' list

On a special edition of Zone Time, Colorado's Cale Makar is declared the nicest man in hockey this holiday season for waving away a penalty against the New York Islanders.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Naughty or nice list, do we have people-- this could be anyone. This could be not dependent on whatever market you happen to be. And do we want to throw anyone on the nice list this year? Jason Robertson would probably be a good candidate, for considering how good he's been this year, and how good of a personality he seems to be?

SAM CHANG: Cale Makar.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah.

SAM CHANG: Wholesome.

OMAR: Yo, Cale Makar.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Cale Makar.

OMAR: Cale Makar

JULIAN MCKENZIE: For a legit-- dude!

OMAR: Man, nicest thing.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That literally he did-- dude. OK. For those who are not aware, Cale Makar--

SAM CHANG: Declined a power play.

OMAR: That's so nice.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Declined a power play.

OMAR: That's so wholesome. Bless that child.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That-- like, nice list, the top of the list. Literally.

OMAR: Like automatic.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Above any other NHL player right now.

OMAR: Automatic.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Like if you're Santa Claus, and you're trying to give gifts to all these NHL players? You go to Cale Makar's house first.

OMAR: Yeah. And he apologized. He apologized to his team. Imagine that, a player apologized to his teammates. Because yeah, they were probably pissed. But he did the right-- that's so precious. It's like an episode of Charlie Brown. He did the right thing. He's like, no, no, I slipped. It was-- and after that, Mat Barzal was like, yeah, he slipped.

[LAUGHTER]

Oh, God.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Do you remember that, is it an NCAA commercial, where it's like a random basketball game going on. And this ball goes out of bounds, and it goes off a player. And then this one guy on the team goes to his coach, and is like, the ball touched me, coach. It went off me, coach. And then all of his teammates just start dumping on him, and was like, yeah, why would you do that? And would just turn--

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Yep.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Because it's like a similar thing. That was the very first thing I thought of when I saw that Cale Makar thing.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Yo, that ad, it makes me so angry. Like, yo, title game? Shh. Keep your mouth shut.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Shut your mouth.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Championship game? Uh-uh.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yo, come on.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Nah, we're not telling the ball touched me.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yo, I'll tell you this. Cale Makar is a nice dude. And he did that in the regular season. Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, if he does that? Ooh.

OMAR: Could you imagine?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh my God. Could you imagine? Could you imagine?

OMAR: That would be a story.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh, it would be a story.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Because it's like, oh, but he did the right thing. But like, no.

OMAR: Yeah.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: You can be too honest sometimes.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Could you imagine if someone in a Canadian market did that, in a game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final? A Canadian team has won a Stanley Cup Final in how many years.

OMAR: Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: And they're just like, no, that puck went off my stick before it went out of play. It shouldn't have been a delay of game penalty.

OMAR: Like oh, can't have no heart.

SAM CHANG: So I can't imagine that, because then I'd have to imagine them having Cale Makar first.

[LAUGHTER]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Yo, could you imagine-- Omar might go and kill me. But could you imagine game 7, all right, let's just say it's Leafs-Golden Knights, game 7, Cup Final.

[GROANING]

Auston Matthews scores, and he said, you know, no. I kicked the puck in. Goal disallowed.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, my high stick.

SAM CHANG: He would never.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: He would never do that.

SAM CHANG: I don't think there is a single player other than Cale Makar who would actually do that.

OMAR: Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: No, no way.

OMAR: If that did happen, oh my God. And then they lost the game?

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: And then Vegas scores.

SAM CHANG: Brett Hull should've been like, my skate was in the crease.

OMAR:

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Yeah. And then Phil Kessel scores the cup-winning goal in Toronto.

[SCREAMING AND LAUGHING]

OMAR: No.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Oh, no.

OMAR: Yo, that would be so bad. That would--

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Yes.

OMAR: The pain.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: People would just start throwing hot dogs on the ice.

OMAR: It'd be such pain, man.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: This team is exploding.