Can Cale Makar make Connor McDavid look human?

Hockey fans are salivating at the prospect of Cale Makar pitting his defensive skills against Connor McDavid in the Western conference finals.

SAM CHANG: There are so many storylines, right? Like, I know everyone's focusing on Mac versus Mac. But, like, I want to see Cale Makar defend against Connor McDavid. Like, the speed, the speed there alone, I want to see that. I want to see Tyson Barrie versus his old team. I think that's incredible. The Avs have managed to play Matt Duchene in the first round, Ryan O'Reilly in the second round, and now Tyson Barrie in the third round.

OMAR: Oh my God.

SAM CHANG: Great storyline.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Revenge tour.

OMAR: The revenge tour. Wow.

SAM CHANG: Plus, you've got Tyson Barrie, Nazem Kadri. Like, there are so many good storylines here.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah. OK. I like that.

SAM CHANG: And the league is not going to advertise any of them.

OMAR: Probably not.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Probably not, but maybe they'll do a decent job advertising McDavid, the kid that maybe, hopefully-- don't mess this up.

OMAR: The Makar-McDavid thing is actually pretty interesting because if there is any player who could walk McDavid, would it surprise you if Makar did it? I think I would-- I don't-- man--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: It would surprise me because Connor McDavid is on a completely different echelon than anyone else. And just the idea of seeing him get walked at all, even if like an Auston Matthews, who I consider to be number two behind McDavid got the better of him that way, I would be stuck because like the distance between 1 and 2, I think there's a pretty big gap. And it will get lessened with Matthews winning a Hart Trophy, but seeing McDavid get walked at all and having him look mortal, that would be incredible. And to see it in a Western Conference Final like this, that would change our perception of McDavid a Lot. Not completely, but a lot

OMAR: But I think to that point, Makar has done so many things this season that just as a defenseman, that has just like made you go like, holy-- so if there's a one-on-one battle, like Makar and McDavid, does that count as a Mac? Mac--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: M-A-K.

OMAR: That just came to mind, just as I was speaking.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Give him a commercial. Give him a commercial.

OMAR: Yeah, Cale Makar--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Cale Makar would do well in a McDonald's commercial.

OMAR: But like, a one-on-one, a one-on-one defensive battle or just like some type of pressure between Makar and McDavid, I think that would be interesting to see, as well.

  • The puck stops here: Way out of West may rest on goaltenders

    Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper called the prospects of going against the difficult-to-contain McDavid a “fun challenge.” At 40 years old, Edmonton netminder Mike Smith simply relishes this chance. Going up against the likes of MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and defenseman Cale Makar in practice every week has prepared Kuemper for seeing the speed of McDavid & Co. rush toward him.

  • Avs excited for 'dream' McDavid - MacKinnon matchup

    Colorado's Erik Johnson and Nazem Kadri spoke about the 'best-on-best' matchup between Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon in the Stanley Cup Western conference finals.&nbsp;

  • New York hosts Tampa Bay to begin the third round

    Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -127, Rangers +106; over/under is 5.5STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Rangers host series openerBOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning to open the Eastern Conference finals. The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Rangers went 3-0 against the Lightning in the regular s

  • Battle of bad goaltending could decide Western Conference Final

    Neither Darcy Kuemper nor Mike Smith has covered themselves in glory on their respective team's runs to the Western Conference Final. Faced with Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, among others, the goaltender's performance in this series may go a long way to deciding who makes the Stanley Cup Finals.&nbsp;

  • Final Four: Edmonton Oilers start preparing for Colorado Avalanche in Western final

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have made it through two rounds of the NHL playoffs, but they’ve used two Game 1 mulligans along the way. They'll look to reverse that trend by starting strong against the Colorado Avalanche when the Western Conference final kicks off Tuesday in Denver. "We want to have a good first 10 minutes, good first period," defenceman Tyson Barrie said Saturday after the Oilers practised at Rogers Place. "Everyone has got to be ready, that’s a good club coming against us. In

  • West final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teams

    DENVER (AP) — The headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon. The show is about to get real good. This is a series sure to generate lots of end-to-end, fast-paced, goal-scoring entertainment as McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers meet MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche starting Tuesday night in Game 1. Led by two of the top players in hockey, the Oilers and Avalanche are the two highest scoring teams in the playoffs, both averaging more than four goals p

  • Flames' Blake Coleman, fans baffled by controversial disallowed goal vs. Oilers

    This one is going to sting for a while for the Calgary Flames and their fans.

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor

