Caldor Fire survivors are being gifted homemade quilts from people across the nation

Sewn by hand, hundreds of quilts are being sent to one Placerville quilt shop and then being gifted to each Caldor Fire survivor. "Our first giveaway, we had people walking in just in shock. They didn't know what to expect, it was hard for them to even walk through the door. But by the time they left, they were cuddled up in their quilts and smiling and hugging us," said Janet Barnard, the organizer of Caldor Quilts. Barnard helped organize a group called Caldor Quilts, which provide free quilts to the thousands of people who lost everything. See more in the video above.