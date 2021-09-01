Caldor Fire Smoke Darkens Sky Near Nevada Town

Smoke from the near 200,000-acre Caldor Fire cast a thick layer of orange haze above areas of western Nevada on Tuesday, August 31, as communities there were asked to be ready to evacuate.

The blaze, south of Lake Tahoe, was 18 percent contained by Tuesday evening, officials said, with nearly 35,000 structures considered to be under threaten. A red-flag warning was set to remain in place until at least the Wednesday night.

States of emergency have been declared for affected areas in California and Nevada.

This footage was posted on Instagram by Steven Jacobo, and shows the hazy conditions near Gardnerville. Credit: Steven Jacobo via Storyful