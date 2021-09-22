Caldor Fire Burns in Rugged Terrain Near Kirkwood Lake, California

Warmer weather and low humidity helped the Caldor Fire burn in northern California on September 21.

The fire was an estimated 219,578 acres in size and was considered 76 percent contained.

“Firefighters observed an increase in active fire today in the Strawberry Creek and Caples Creek areas due to the warm, dry weather,” the US Forest Service said in a report.

This video posted to Facebook by the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit of the United States Forest Service shows the Caldor Fire burning near Kirkwood Lake. Credit: Lake Tahoe USFS via Storyful