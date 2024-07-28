Cal Raleigh's two-run homer (22)
Cal Raleigh rips a two-run homer to left, putting the Mariners up 2-0 in the top of the 1st
Mercedes drivers have won three of the last four races.
Biles pushed through to qualify for all four individual apparatus events.
The comparisons of contemporary women’s times to historical men’s times are a fascinating window into the progression of the sport of swimming.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk some trade deadline deals, Dylan Cease's no-hitter for the Padres and make their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Malone, who is the reigning U.S. national all-around champion, fell three times and is likely out of individual medal contention.
The Rays are receiving a trio of minor-league players in return for the former ALCS MVP.
Kodai Senga stumbled off the mound and went down while moving to catch a routine fly ball on Friday night.
The lighting of the cauldron took place not at the Eiffel Tower, but the Tuileries.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
In today's edition: A return to normalcy, Canada's spying scandal deepens, Team USA spotlight, Opening Ceremony details, Nadal vs. Djokovic, and more.
How will another playoff disappointment affect the Ravens?
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
The Mariners are shaking up one of the worst offenses in baseball amid a battle with the Astros for the division title.
This is the third time Rodríguez has landed on the injured list in his MLB career.
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
The MLS All-Stars have now lost the last two All-Star Games by a combined eight goals.
Trout lasted two innings before leaving Tuesday's game with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!