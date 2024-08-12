Cal Raleigh's two-run homer (25)
Cal Raleigh crushes a two-run home run to right field on the first pitch of the at-bat, extending the Mariners' lead to 4-0 in the 5th
Cal Raleigh crushes a two-run home run to right field on the first pitch of the at-bat, extending the Mariners' lead to 4-0 in the 5th
Parker Meadows somehow robbed what should have been a two-run home run late Wednesday in Seattle.
Dillon entered Sunday night's race 32nd in the points standings.
A missed practice raised alarms after Prescott was seen in the offseason wearing a medical boot on his surgically repaired ankle.
Los Angeles Dodgers rookie pitcher River Ryan will miss the rest of the 2024 season after suffering an elbow injury during Saturday's start versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Paris Games produced countless stories of triumph, heartbreak, hope and perseverance.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Team USA was perfect in the shootout, pushing longtime rival Hungary off the medal stand.
Italy swept to its first Olympic gold in women's volleyball without losing a set in the elimination rounds.
Day 15 of the Paris Olympics was big for Team USA with women's soccer, men's basketball, and track and field earning several gold medals.
Naeher was the primary reason the USWNT accomplished something that no women’s soccer team ever had: It survived 330 minutes of knockout Olympic soccer without conceding a single goal.
Nobody was injured after the Delta charter flight carrying the Panthers home from New England ran off the taxiway on Friday morning.
Kirk Cousins didn't play in the Falcons' preseason opener.
From more track and field finals to climbing, table tennis and even breaking, here are the best images that came out of the Games on Friday in France.
Another botched baton pass cost the U.S. a spot on the podium.
Rachael Gunn, or B-girl Raygun, became an internet sensation for her look and her performance in the breaking competition on Friday.
Benjamin finally has his first individual Olympic gold medal.
Team USA's Anna Hall finished in fifth place in the women's heptathlon after running a 2:04.39 in the final event, the 800M.
The U.S. women extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 games.
Sha’Carri Richardson has her gold at last. Richardson and the rest of Team USA’s 4x100 women’s relay team triumphed on Friday night, bringing home gold.
Should Trey McBride be the fantasy football TE1 in drafts this season? Here's Dalton Del Don on that and more.