Cal Raleigh's two-run home run (27)
Cal Raleigh crushes a two-run home run to right field for his 27th homer of the season, putting the Mariners on the board in the 1st
Cal Raleigh crushes a two-run home run to right field for his 27th homer of the season, putting the Mariners on the board in the 1st
Parker Meadows somehow robbed what should have been a two-run home run late Wednesday in Seattle.
Yabusele, who previously spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics, averaged 14 points per game during France's Olympic silver medal run.
Aubrey's kick doesn't officially count, but it was a pretty impressive boot.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list with elbow soreness on Saturday. The seriousness of the injury has yet to be determined.
Beltré will join Nolan Ryan and Iván Rodríguez as the only Rangers players to receive the honor.
Russell Wilson got his first preseason start after being held out last week.
Williams gave the Bears home fans what they wanted to see, eventually.
Daniel Jones' preseason got off to a troubling start.
Mahomes said head coach Andy Reid had been pushing him to try it during a game.
With flag football making its Olympic debut in LA 2028, Team USA QB Darrell Doucette says NFL player won't be able to join the roster without a fight.
The 40-year-old three-time Cy Young Award winner is currently on the IL with arm fatigue.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Donovan, who has limited coaching experience, will take the helm after the Wave unexpectedly fired former coach Casey Stoney in June.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
Most of the key players return on a high-powered offense, and the schedule lines up well for a Tigers team that has serious playoff ambitions.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
The U.S. is back on top of the world, recapturing the top slot in the rankings after falling as far as fifth earlier this year.
As one of the most anticipated college football seasons creeps around the corner, so too does a most unusual coaching hiring cycle.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?