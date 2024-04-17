Cal Raleigh's solo home run (3)

Baseball is plagued by the rise in major injuries to its best pitchers. The solution is to return to Greg Maddux’s era.
Bill Belichick's former boss Robert Kraft reportedly tanked his chances of getting hired as the Falcons head coach.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays will not tire of seeing their sleepy left-hander Yusei Kikuchi perform as he did against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Kikuchi (1-1), who claimed last fall after a late-season win that he sleeps 13 to 14 hours the night before a start, spearheaded the Blue Jays to a 5-4 victory against the Yankees (12-6). He struck out nine and allowed only a run on four hits and a walk in a masterful 94-pitch outing as Toronto (10-8) won its season-high fourth in a row, while
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and a deep WNBA draft class hope the momentum they created lifting women’s college basketball to new heights carries over to the pros. “We’re not just basketball players, we’re super impactful to the community, the people around us, the little kids that look up to us, and being able to also be nationwide, everybody knows us everywhere we go,” Reese said Monday night after the Chicago Sky selected the former LSU star with the No. 7 pick. The WNBA just had its most-watched season in 21 years, averaging 462,000 viewers per game across ABC, ESPN and CBS.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Klay Thompson has provided so many memorable moments during his decade-plus run as Stephen Curry's Splash Brother running mate for the Golden State Warriors dynasty. The Game 6 heroics. The scores of 3-pointers. The shut-down defense against some of the game's top scorers. Those were all distant memories as Thompson had one of his worst games ever at a big moment, missing all 10 shots he took Tuesday night in a 118-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tourname
The Louisiana State University Tigers forward was the number seven pick.
Veteran skip Brendan Bottcher is looking for teammates after parting ways with the crew he has led for the past two years. Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant, Ben Hebert and coach Paul Webster made a joint announcement Tuesday on social media that they "have decided to make a change at the skip position." Bottcher said in a statement on the same account on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he wishes his former teammates well but is looking to the future. Edmonton's Bottcher joined forces with Kennedy,
Joe Rogan has witnessed a lot in his time as a UFC commentator, but no knockout tops what Max Holloway did to Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.
England rugby star Mike Tindall married Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall in 2011, but he admitted it wasn't 'all fine and dandy.'
Chinese runner He Jie’s victory in Sunday in the Beijing Half Marathon is facing a probe after his win was called into question by Chinese internet users because a trio of African runners appeared to deliberately slow down to let him win.
This wasn't the kind of attention Rory McIlroy was hoping for on the day after the Masters. A London financial paper, City A.M., cited anonymous sources as saying McIlroy was believed to be close to an $850 million deal to join LIV Golf. McIlroy was able to shut it down when he arrived at the RBC Heritage.
The NFL draft madness begins early in the final edition of the AP’s 2024 mock draft. Eight trades in the first round. Two swaps in the top five. One team moves down and back up. Another makes three trades, going down twice before a move up to snatch a quarterback. A division champion trades out of the first round. It’s no secret the Chicago Bears are taking Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner at USC has been ticketed for the top selection for months. The Wa
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Toronto Maple Leafs will face a familiar foe in the Stanley Cup playoffs. It's just not the opponent they expected. The Leafs are set to meet the Boston Bruins in the opening round after Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers settled the Atlantic Division standings. Florida jumped over Boston to grab the No. 1 seed thanks to the victory coupled with the Bruins' 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on home ice in their regular-season finale. "It'll be a real challenge, but obviously re
Three of the Western Conference playoff series have yet to be determined. How the NHL's tiebreaker procedure could determine the matchups.
Whether looking for a franchise passer or just a solid backup, several teams are sure to be on the hunt for a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft.
A ticket to the Masters, known as a badge, is one of the most elusive items in all of sports. But those who are lucky enough to procure one know that it provides more than just access to one of golf’s most hallowed grounds, it is also an invitation to leave the troubles of the world behind.
A man has been charged in federal court in Illinois in the transport of millions of dollars worth of Masters golf tournament merchandise and memorabilia stolen from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. A document filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois accuses Richard Globensky of transporting the items across state lines to Tampa, Florida, “knowing the same had been stolen, converted and taken by fraud.” Upon conviction, Globensky would have to forfeit any property and cash attained from proceeds traced to the stolen items, the government said.
Glenn Howard announced his retirement from competitive curling on Tuesday, ending a career that included four world titles and four Canadian championships. The 61-year-old from Midland, Ont., cited a nagging injury to his left knee as the reason for his retirement in a social media post. Howard won his first Brier title in 1987 as third on an Ontario team skipped by his brother Russ. That squad went on to win that year's men's world championship in Vancouver. The Howards, with Russ as skip, team
The Vancouver-based brand will dress the Olympic and Paralympic athletes for the opening and closing ceremonies and their media appearances.