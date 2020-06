Cal Fire units across the state are training 2,500 new seasonal recruits to help battle wildfires this year. In Placer County, a team of 30 recruits gathered to begin a week-long training burn that will cover 120 acres. The training will allow the recruits to practice skills like fire line safety, hose lays, rescue and EMT skills. Get the full story in the video above.

Scroll to continue with content Ad