Cal Fire prepares for fire risk ahead of hot 4th of July weekend

With the high temperatures in the forecast comes an increased risk for fire, Cal Fire said Monday. “Now we’re into drier, hotter days, so those light fuels that don't take long to dry out — the grass — they're drying out, and they are burning right now,” Unit Chief Brian Estes said. Estes said Monday marked the end of permitted residential burning in numerous area counties and the start of peak staffing levels in the unit: the start of the summer fire season for his unit.