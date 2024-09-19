Has Caitlin Clark lived up to expectations in her rookie year?

Yahoo Sports basketball analyst Isis "Ice" Young and women basketball writer Cassandra Negley discuss Caitlin Clark’s rookie year and highlight how much success and attention she brought to the league.

Video Transcript

We talked about rookie of the year race all year long, right?

We talked about it really up until Angel Reese was out with a wrist injury for the season.

And again, what a tremendous season that she put together for the Chicago Sky.

But Caitlin Clark has emerged as the clear pick for this one.

And my question is necessarily why she's the clear pick classes is my question is for you is, has she lived up to the expectations that we have for her in her first year in the w my expectations were and she has blown them out of the water, two triple doubles, what she's able to do with the ball, her assists, I think, you know, we had talked about this before, but she always has the crowd on a string.

She has been absolutely incredible.

She's also a point guard, which we talked about before and that is not easy to come into that situation.

Put up the stats that she has lead an offense the way she has.

She's been everything from start to finish and you know what's crazy?

She's a rookie and she's gonna get better.

What I love about this season.

And what Caitlin Clark showed was the growth, the condensed w season.

It's not as long as a college basketball season.

You don't get as much room for error and she took it like a champ.

I think that she has really weathered a number of storms on the court, um, and has improved in terms of taking care of the basketball for her team.

And the way that the fever are playing, I truly believe is a to who she is on the court.

Like they are starting to embody that personality, that competitiveness spirit that we're gonna outscore you.

No matter what happens today, we're gonna put up more points on the board and they've been so fun to watch.

So yes, I think she has exceeded our expectations.

I think I expected triple double.

That was my expectation.

My expectation was like come in here and do what you do because she is a, a terrific all around player and she can be that in this league.

And obviously she is.