Caitlin Clark discusses her legacy at a press conference after the game
The Northern Irishman is looking to add a first Masters title to his collection having finished runner-up last year.
OTTAWA — Turkey's first appearance at a world men's curling championship got off to an inauspicious start Saturday as the team no-showed the opening ceremony due to an apparent miscommunication. Vice Muhammet Haydar Demirel said the team was "sad" and "unhappy" to miss it, claiming the absence was due to an incorrect date in the competitor guide. "The World Curling (Federation) said that the opening ceremony was on the second day, but (it was on) the first day," he said via a team interpreter. S
Greg Norman expects the 18-strong LIV contingent to storm the 18th green at the Masters if one of their number wins and says should that extraordinary scenario play out it will “make up for all my own Augusta misery”.
“It makes you wonder, how welcome are we really as past Masters champions?”
John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi, Michael Chang and Steffi Graf shined during ESPN's Pickleball Slam on Sunday.
Ferrari’s Sainz was hit with a five-second sanction for colliding with Fernando Alonso.
The biggest night of wrestling went Hollywood… again! WrestleMania 39, set for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium, marked the pay per view’s second time coming to the Greater Los Angeles area. As you’ll recall, WrestleMania 21 took place at the Crypto.com arena (then known as the Staples Center) back in […]
Jose Aldo took a hostile stance when informed of Conor McGregor's desire to rematch him in the boxing ring.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
As LSU cruised to a win over Iowa in the women's NCAA Tournament championship game, Angel Reese mocked March Madness sensation Caitlin Clark.
Sinner will play Daniil Medvedev, who beat Karen Khachanov in the other semifinal, in the men’s final.
Daniil Medvedev beat Italy’s Jannik Sinner 7-5 6-3 to win the Miami Open on Sunday for his fourth title of the year and 19th overall. The Russian was playing in his fifth consecutive final after triumphs in Doha, Rotterdam and Dubai before finishing runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells two weeks ago. Medvedev said he was fortunate that Sinner had to come through a physical, three-set battle in the semi-final on Friday night against top seed Alcaraz.
Chelsea ran out of patience with Graham Potter on Sunday, firing the English manager with the club languishing in the middle of the Premier League standings despite a spending spree on new players across the last two transfer windows.
Kevin Love played off the bench in Saturday’s win over the Mavericks for the first time since joining the Heat, and he thrived. Should Love continue to play as a reserve?
Wemby keeps proving why he's the favored No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.
BVB entered Saturday's clash with Bayern Munich as Bundesliga leaders following a solid run of results. Edin Terzic and his men knew that victory in Munich would put them four-points clear of their rivals ahead of the final eight games. Dortmund haven't won the Bundesliga since 2012 and their best chance of ending that dry spell awaited them at the Allianz Arena.
The Briton returned to the ring with victory over the American
The colt clearly stamps himself as the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby in May.
OTTAWA — Toronto’s Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves to blank the Ottawa Senators 3-0 Saturday night. Michael Bunting, William Nylander and Radim Zohorna each scored for the Maple Leafs (44-20-10). Mads Sogaard, who started the game in net, allowed three goals on 16 shots. Cam Talbot stopped four shots in the final 20 minutes. Talbot started the third for the Senators (37-34-5) and Sogaard was not present on the bench for the period. The loss could put an end to any chance the Senators had of staying