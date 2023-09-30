New cafeteria project begins at Rosamond High School

CBC

The University of Prince Edward Island's Mawi'omi Indigenous Student Centre is tucked away on the fifth floor of the campus administration building, Dalton Hall. For students who know it, the room provides a much-needed space to catch up with each other, get academic advice, or just relax. In the middle of the morning on the first Tuesday drop-in of the semester, a handful of students were gathered around Elder-in-Residence Judy Clark. She was teaching them how to play waltes, a traditional Mi'k