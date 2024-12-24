Cade Cunningham skies for the big oop

Vincent Goodwill and The Athletic’s James Edwards react to Karl Anthony-Towns’ fast start in New York and whether or not the Knicks can translate this into playoff success. Then, Vince and James break down Cade Cunningham’s spectacular season so far and if he deserves his first NBA All-star Selection. Later, Vince James chat trade destinations for Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
Following a breakout campaign in 2024, Manaea will be staying in Queens as the Mets rebuild their rotation.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy recap the Ravens’ dominant Week 15 win over the Steelers, featuring Lamar Jackson’s 5-TD game and Kyle’s milestone 10.5-sack season. They discuss the NFL’s wildest Christmas traditions, including Joe Burrow’s samurai swords, and reflect on Gerald’s decision to choose Carolina over Baltimore. Plus, standout performances, playoff implications, and bold Week 17 predictions.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
The Mets are bringing back Sean Manaea, who had a career year in 2024.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
For all the pyrotechnics of the modern offense, the expanded CFP has started off with three games where one team was capable of manhandling the other.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
The 1st round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is officially in the books. Penn State, Texas & Ohio State all advance to the quarterfinals after blowout wins and Caroline, Fitz & Adam break down each game.
Few players were as beloved in MLB as Rickey Henderson.
The Nittany Lions will play Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Saturday featured three blowout wins for the home teams.
With Cruz and Devin Williams, the Yankees have added two major arms to their bullpen.
Walker became a free agent this offseason after eight years with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Here's how much teams can cash in for winning the CFP.
Kevin O'Connor & Tom Haberstroh react to Milwaukee's double-digit win over Oklahoma City to clinch the 2nd NBA Cup, worries about OKC's shooting, the Bucks not celebrating their win & declining NBA television ratings.
Karl-Anthony Towns is a member of the New York Knicks now, but he's still got plenty of fans in Minnesota.