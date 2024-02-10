Cade Cunningham with the flush
Cade Cunningham with the flush, 02/10/2024
BAKER, Calif. — The CEO of one of Nigeria’s largest banks was killed on Friday when a helicopter he was riding in crashed in the Mojave Desert in Southern California. Herbert Wigwe, CEO of Access Bank, was among six people on board when the helicopter crashed shortly after 10 p.m. His death was confirmed by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization and formerly Nigeria's finance minister, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's D
The 69-year-old actor welcomed an adorable Lab puppy.
New York: the city that never sleeps … on your rent.
A video received millions of impressions on X that purportedly showed the 14-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist holding up the political flag.
A young driver who had just earned his Class G licence lost it for 30 days after he was clocked going 131 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in York Region.On Friday, York Regional Police released a video on X, formerly Twitter, of the exchange between an officer and the driver after he was pulled over. In it, the driver tells police that he had gotten his licence 10 minutes earlier and he thought it was a 90 km/h zone."I have no excuses," the driver tells the officer.When questioned, the driver says the ca
"She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk," a source said of the royal
“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs QB Patrick, told Sports Illustrated.
King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, leaving the world wondering if he will abdicate. But what will this mean for his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet?
Only Santa Claus on Christmas Eve has a flight that’s been more eagerly watched. Taylor Swift has reportedly been rushed to a plane in Japan following her concert there. She now faces a flight that crosses several time zones and the international date line. If all goes as planned, she will arrive in Las Vegas …
Sarah Ferguson was overcome with emotion whilst talking about her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie on Wednesday.
Bill Maher cautioned MAGA pundits and supporters against attacking Taylor Swift during the election.
Israeli forces have discovered a tunnel network hundreds of metres (yards) long and running partly under UNRWA's Gaza headquarters, the military says, calling it new evidence of Hamas exploitation of the main relief agency for Palestinians. Army engineers took reporters for foreign news outlets through the passages at a time of crisis for UNRWA, which has launched an internal probe and seen a string of donor countries freeze funding over allegations last month by Israel that some of its staff doubled as Hamas operatives.
Red hats, American flag apparel and eye-catching costumes, including Santa, littered the Coastal Carolina University campus Saturday morning.
The actor's family announced that he had died at age 76 earlier this month
Prince William has appointed a new private secretary, Kensington Palace revealed following his return to work last week. See details.
Princess Kate has left Adelaide Cottage in Windsor where she has been recovering from abdominal surgery and headed to Sandringham for half term, according to reports. See details.
Prince William's friend accused Prince Harry of making his trip to England "all about him," and confirms William never wants to see Harry again.
Soon after John Roberts took his seat at the center of the Supreme Court bench on Thursday, the cadence of the justices’ questioning suggested the chief justice would have an easy majority, if not unanimity, to reverse a Colorado ruling that blocked Donald Trump from the ballot.
Ahead of the 'American Idol' season 7 (overall season 22) premiere on February 18, fans loved seeing Ryan Seacrest wear an all-silver suit to promote the show.
The photo of Swift and Kelce appeared to have been taken when the duo first met during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21