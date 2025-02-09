Cade Cunningham with the 2 Pt

The Pistons are making noise in the East again, with their star point guard leading the way.
The Chiefs are looking for a three-peat, while the Eagles want to dethrone the champs.
The spread has stayed steady in the days leading up to Super Bowl LIX.
Antetokounmpo has not played since Feb. 2, but is expected to return for the Bucks after the All-Star break.
Moss stepped away from the show in December to undergo surgery.
DeAndre Hopkins hasn't been a big part of the Chiefs' offense.
Vic Fangio is trying to win a Super Bowl ring for the first time.
If the Eagles win Sunday, expect their investment in the trenches to haunt the Chiefs — and perhaps Reid, whose fingerprints are all over his opponent’s roster strategy.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski continues our position preview series with the shortstops.
Eight of our nine experts agree on the champion and MVP. As for Saquon Barkley's yardage total, Kendrick Lamar's halftime guest and more, answers were more scattered over the map.
With Sterling Sharpe entering in the Class of 2025, the Sharpes become the first pair of brothers to be enshrined in Canton.
Twilley was on the very first Miami Dolphins roster and the 1972 team which went undefeated at 17-0.
Although Ireland has hosted a number of college football games, the trip to Dublin will be a first for the pros.
Eli Manning won two Super Bowls but isn't in the Hall of Fame yet.
Neither quarterback posted particularly eye-catching passing numbers. But is that really the best or only measure of good QB play?
Sterling and Shannon Sharpe — not Peyton and Eli Manning — are now the first brothers to be enshrined together in Canton.
Let's try to make sense of a wild NBA trade deadline.
There are trade chips and then there is 13-year NBA veteran P.J. Tucker.
The All-Pro pass rusher wants to be a Raider. He also told Yahoo Sports he's very aware of the business side of sports based on recent events.
Atlanta also received three second-round picks and two swaps in the trade.