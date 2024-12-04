Cade Cunningham with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons) with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 12/03/2024
The 59 points is the most in the NBA this season. Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in a monster night to rally the Bucks from an 18-point deficit.
Ausar Thompson hasn't played since March while recovering from his blood clot issue.
The 2024 NFL trade deadline passed a month ago, but the Commanders could still be involved in a major swap.
The USWNT capped an unbeaten first half-year under Emma Hayes with a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Tuesday.
Burnes' strikeout rate has been declining, but he's still one of the top 10 pitchers in MLB.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 14 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 14 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 14 kicker rankings.
In today's edition: The Wizards are historically bad, Week 13 was awesome, Christian Pulisic's breakout season, "Hard Knocks" is back, Munetaka Murakami eyes MLB move, and more.
Arbuckle's "Air Raid" attack is expected to provide a major boost to a lackluster Oklahoma offense.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the Mets signing Frankie Montas, the Cubs signing Matthew Boyd, and the Dodgers extending Tommy Edman before being joined by Liam Fennessy to talk about the Juan Soto-Red Sox rumors.
Sam Darnold led the Vikings on a late game-winning drive to fend off the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.
What an insane way to finish the 2024 regular season! On this week's overreaction episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the madness across college football during rivalry weekend. They dig deep into Ryan Day's inability to beat Michigan and discuss if it makes sense for him to move on from Ohio State.
Pickens' second penalty likely cost the Steelers points. Both drew admonishment from teammate Broderick Jones during the game.
Five winners of the nine conference title games will receive automatic bids to the College Football Playoff.
A season full of frustration came to a head with the Bears head coach the target of the players' anger.
The Buckeyes simply can't get over the hump against their rivals — even with all the advantages and no Jim Harbaugh this season. And that's clearly wearing on Day and the Ohio State faithful.
It was the perfect game for a Thanksgiving nap.
Conner has rushed for at least 700 yards and five touchdowns in each of his four seasons with the Cardinals.
Rivalry week has delivered in a big way on the final week of the regular season.