Caddo County Sheriff's Office: Urgent search for sexual battery suspect underway
Caddo County Sheriff's Office: Urgent search for sexual battery suspect underway
Caddo County Sheriff's Office: Urgent search for sexual battery suspect underway
The singer wrote a note addressed to her Jakarta fans apologizing for her abrupt exit from the David Foster & Friends Asia Tour 2023
Prosecutors in Donald Trump's Jan. 6 case referenced other criminal charges he faces over his alleged hoarding of classified documents.
Toronto police say a man has died nearly a month after being pushed at a subway station. Police say the 69-year-old was approached by a man at Bloor station and pushed to the ground on July 7. They say the 69-year-old died on Aug. 4. A 40-year-old Toronto man was initially charged with aggravated assault, but police say that has since been upgraded to manslaughter. He appeared in court on Wednesday. The July attack came after a teenager was stabbed to death in March at another subway station. Th
A source says that in conversation with a foreign politician, it emerged that their government assumes Joe Biden will not be the Democratic nominee in 2024. Joe will pull out before the first primaries; it will be too late for a grassroots candidate to enter the fray; an establishment stooge will be crowned at the convention. And the name of that lucky winner? Michelle Obama. It’s a wild scenario, but if it does happen, please remember that you read it here first. This anecdote confirms what I’v
Jennifer Lopez shared Instagram photos captioned "back in my element" wearing a tiny white string bikini as she lay on a sunlounger during her Italian holiday.
Writer Emme Witt shares what it was like seeking connection, compensation, and intimacy with sugar daddies on "Seeking Arrangement" after her divorce at age 42.
Inside the Duchess of Sussex's parents Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle's whirlwind love story, from meeting on a TV set to their unconventional faux-Indian temple wedding in 1979.
As the Ukraine counter-offensive grinds on, many commentators are looking to history in an effort to explain to an audience hungry for results how historical battles of similar context might determine likely outcomes in this conflict.
A Ukrainian colonel called Russia one of his country's top military suppliers, saying they'd captured 800 pieces of enemy artillery and armor.
The network is currently facing a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit.
The young “swamp donkey” was spotted with its mom, video shows.
Timothy Olyphant appeared on the most recent episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast and looked back at his failed audition for J.J. Abrams’ 2009 “Star Trek” revival (via Entertainment Weekly). The “Justified” star praised Abrams for a wonderful audition process, even though the director ultimately decided to go with a “younger” actor like Chris …
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to move into Buckingham Palace in 2027 and inside of the grand residence they have the most amazing statues – that are a little risqué
The driver pulled into the bar parking lot and was attacked by people outside, news outlets reported.
King Charles announced military appointments for working members of the royal family, including Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate and more
Which she paired with quintessentially oversized J.Lo shades, of course.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder marked another year of life by sharing Instagram photos in a sexy two-piece swimsuit
Dua Lipa channels Mermaid Barbie and looks incredible wearing a knit red naked dress and black thong.
Laura Petty, 27, told Insider she was initially "worried" about the reactions she'd get from other Swifties about her viral friendship bracelet dress.
At talks in Saudi Arabia to discuss Kyiv's Ukraine war peace plan, even Russia's ally China sent a delegate, infuriating Moscow.