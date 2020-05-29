CA wants COVID-19 testing for all nursing residents and staff

Starting next month, skilled nursing homes are being asked to test all residents and healthcare workers for COVID-19 and have individual plans in place for testing, isolation and response. A letter from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) explains the vulnerable nature of skilled nursing residents-- combined with the risks of congregate living in a healthcare setting-- requires aggressive efforts to limit COVID-19 exposure and spread. Get the full story in the video above.

Scroll to continue with content Ad