CA Attorney General releases more recommendations to Sac PD

recommendations to the Sacramento Police Department on Wednesday, which are Phase 2 of California Department of Justice’s report on policies and practice after the death of Stephon Clark in 2018. Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s first report to Sacramento Police Department came 18 months ago. It included stopping the use of choke holds and an emphasis on de-escalation. In the new report, Becerra reiterated much of those same sentiments that were outlined in the first report, including align with AB 392, the bill that restricts use of deadly force; conduct studies of racial disparities in policing; expand partnerships with mental and social welfare organizations; and reevaluate the hiring process to attract candidates that prioritize public safety. Get the full story in the video above.

