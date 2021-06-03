CA assembly passes EDD bill aimed at preventing inmate fraud
Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan sounded an optimistic tone about the team's future Wednesday.
The Buffalo Sabres won the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery on Wednesday night, providing some solace for fans after one of the most miserable seasons of the modern era.
The Lakers were reportedly unwilling to part with struggling combo guard Talen Horton-Tucker in any potential Kyle Lowry trade at the deadline.
Big changes are coming to the Celtics.
Coach K has been the head coach at Duke since 1980. He is the NCAA's all-time wins leader.
Just over a week after the Edmonton Oilers felt Stephen A. Smith's wrath, it was the Maple Leafs' turn to be roasted by hockey's new hot take king.
Brenly's comment was totally ignored by his play-by-play partner, but not by Stroman after the game.
A trio of Blue Jays put together incredible months of May, but Marcus Semien's stood out above the rest.
The team said that Embiid was considered day-to-day and will undergo physical therapy and treatment on his knee.
The Toronto Maple Leafs fizzled out in the first round of the playoffs once again. Is it time for a major change? The Zone Time crew discusses that and much more.
A woman is speaking out about alleged sexual misconduct by former Toronto Blue Jays star Roberto Alomar and says she's hopeful her story can help others.
Medina Spirit had two post-race drug tests come back positive for betamethasone.
The Toronto Maple Leafs should have been able to handle the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the playoffs, but their fragility was once again on display as the pressure to close out the series mounted.
Wayne Gretzky has signed a multi-year deal with BetMGM, the leading sports betting and digital gaming company.
While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went deep in the Blue Jays' first game of the season in Buffalo, injuries continue to mount around the league. Dalton Del Don recaps Tuesday's action.
What was a great team in the regular season was far from that in the playoffs. So how did things go so horribly wrong for the Leafs once again?
Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe made several head-scratching decisions as the team fell to the Montreal Canadiens and he deserves plenty of blame for the series loss.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
NBA vet & former Cleveland Cavaliers asst. coach Damon Jones joins Chris Haynes to talk about LeBron James' mindset as the Los Angeles Lakers forward faces elimination for the first time ever in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.
Walsh Jennings and her partner needed to finish third or better at a tournament in the Czech Republic to keep hope alive.