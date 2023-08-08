C2 Election Prep, Drama And Security
Last-minute election preps underway
Bob Vander Plaats says Trump's "facts aren’t lining up with the repetitive rhetoric."
Several Trump supporters called Pence a "traitor" and "sellout" as he entered a town hall event in New Hampshire on Friday.
To put this in terms Donald Trump might understand, the judge in his latest criminal case needs to hit him with a big, beautiful, powerful gag order.
The Republican presidential candidate called his opponent a "self-consumed angry old man," among other descriptors.
The apartment was put up for sale just days after Mr Giuliani’s former client, Mr Trump, was indicted for the third time
While all eyes are on the land war in Ukraine, the greater strategic prize for Kyiv could well be found in the war at sea – something quite remarkable for a country without a conventional navy. In two days, two major Russian ships have been hit by maritime attack drones, both operating in the vicinity of Novorossiysk, Russia’s main Black Sea oil port which exports 600,000 barrels a day.
Nick Akerman predicted how the latest criminal case against the former president will play out.
(Bloomberg) -- More than half of Americans say former President Donald Trump tried to stay in office through illegal means, a CBS News/YouGov poll shows. Most Read from BloombergMusk Says He May Need Surgery, Will Get MRI on Back and NeckTexas Power Prices to Surge 800% on Sunday Amid Searing HeatPayPal Launches a Stablecoin in Latest Crypto Payments PushEastern US Prepares for a ‘Potent’ Storm System: Weather WatchHSBC Executive Slams ‘Weak’ UK for Backing US Against ChinaIn the survey released
Kevin Wurm/ReutersSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was interrupted repeatedly by jeers during a breakfast speech in his home state of Kentucky Saturday, for what appeared to be the entirety of his appearance. While the Associated Press describes how McConnell “arrived to a prolonged standing ovation,” and “received a rousing welcome from the party faithful,” he was also met with boos as he told the crowd that he and his wife, Elaine, were “really excited to be back” at the 143rd Ann
One is simply "absurd," said the MSNBC anchor.
The owner of the Scheherazade yacht is Eduard Khudainatov, but he's merely the "straw owner" of the vessel, Bloomberg reports.
The Republican front-runner said there was "no way" he could get a fair trial under Judge Tanya S. Chutkin.
Dozens of Russians and their families are making their way to Mariupol, the besieged Ukrainian city where thousands have died so far during the war.
The first Republican primary debate is slotted for 23 August, and the former president has indicated that he would not participate
“Trump supporters are so infected with emotion they fail to see their demise or wrongness,” writes reader Diane Kroeze. | Letters to the editor
Is it unpatriotic to work in technology? It could well be, a gathering of Russian software developers, entrepreneurs and officials was warned by the country’s top internet official.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed Donald Trump's defamation counterclaim against the writer E. Jean Carroll, handing a fresh legal defeat to the former president as he seeks another White House term. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said Carroll's statements, made on CNN the day after she won a $5 million jury verdict against Trump for defamation and sexual abuse, were at least "substantially true," and Trump failed to show she made them with actual malice. Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, said "We strongly disagree with the flawed decision and will be filing an appeal shortly."
Donald Trump on Sunday targeted the federal judge assigned to the case charging him with seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election, as his lawyer argued that actions Trump took after his loss were just "asks." The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, last week was indicted for a third time.
"There are currently no grounds for an agreement," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov said of Russia's war in Ukraine.
NEW YORK (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said definitively that rival Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, an acknowledgement the Florida governor made after years of equivocating answers. “Of course he lost,” DeSantis said an interview with NBC News posted Monday. “Joe Biden's the president.” DeSantis has often sidestepped questions about whether he believes the 2020 election results were legitimate. But in recent days he has started publicly questioning the lies that Trum