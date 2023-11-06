C.J. Stroud’s greatness was on display in Week 9 | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon discusses C.J. Stroud's exceptional performance against the Buccaneers and dives into Kansas City's key strength this season.
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon discusses C.J. Stroud's exceptional performance against the Buccaneers and dives into Kansas City's key strength this season.
Josh McDaniels reportedly couldn't let anyone imply that the Patriots were ever anything less than stellar, even when his Raiders job was in serious jeopardy.
The tight end now has a career total of 10,941 receiving yards, surpassing Tony Gonzalez's previous record by one
Sometimes the right move isn't the cheap move.
An attacker was unpleasantly surprised when Javier Baez, a former MMA fighter, subdued him with a massive body slam and choke on pavement.
A former teammate of Kyle Beach says Brad Aldrich “groomed, harassed, threatened and assaulted” him during the 2009-10 season.
The significance of this Chiefs game is far different in Germany than back home in KC.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders shook up his coaching staff this week, but it didn't seem to matter as the Buffaloes came up with too little, too late
Timothy Liljegren was placed on long-term injured reserve as a result of Brad Marchand's questionable hit.
A first-round MLS draft pick and former software engineer, Aubrey isn't your typical NFL rookie at 28 years old.
The MMA community reacted to Jailton Almeida's one-sided but underwhelming win over Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night 231.
The Blue Jays aren't the favourites to land Shohei Ohtani, but it sounds like they'll be in the mix.
HOUSTON (AP) — C.J. Stroud had much bigger things on his mind than football after a record-setting performance in Houston’s win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. When asked about setting the NFL mark for most yards passing by a rookie with 470 yards and five touchdowns in the 39-37 victory, he instead took the moment to talk about what he’s going through off the field. His father Coleridge Bernard Stroud, III, remains incarcerated after receiving a 38-years-to-life sentence in 2016 after pleading guilty
The six remaining living UFC 1 tournament members reunited for a 30th anniversary dinner to reflect on their pioneering night in 1993.
Three Blue Jays took home Gold Gloves, while two others came up short.
KELOWNA, B.C. — Brad Gushue lost his opening game at the Pan Continental Curling Championship and brushed it off by saying as long as his Canadian squad didn't lose the last one he'll be OK. Gushue, of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, turned in a brilliant performance on Saturday and won the gold medal at Kelowna Curling Club by beating Jongduk Park of South Korea 8-3 in nine ends. It is the second straight gold medal at the Pan Continental Curling Championships for the Canadian quartet. G
Some of NASCAR's star drivers made it crystal clear that Friday night's crash-filled Truck Series finale was an embarrassment for the sport. “I was not impressed,” Martin Truex Jr. said. The race was lambasted by top Cup Series drivers on Friday night for its messy completion, which included Carson Hocevar wrecking Corey Heim, which cost Heim the championship.
Iga Swiatek gave herself a shot at her first WTA Finals title and the year-end top ranking by eliminating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 in a rain-suspended semifinal Sunday. The second-seeded Swiatek, a 22-year-old from Poland, will meet the fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula, a 29-year-old from the United States, on Monday for the trophy at the tour's season-ending championship. “I feel like it’s still a long way,” Swiatek said, “because tomorrow’s match should be like the toughest one.”
Joey Votto's 22-year relationship with the Reds came to an inglorious end Saturday with the announcement the Reds declined his 2024 option.
Allow us to play armchair GM for a moment with these blockbuster deals.
Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa visited the Interlagos track where the Brazilian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, but did not get Formula One drivers or team executives to openly support his claims that he was “robbed” of the 2008 title, which he lost by one point to Lewis Hamilton. Massa has hinted he will take the case to court if governing body FIA and Formula One Management do not make a decision regarding the Singapore Grand Prix of that year, when Nelson Piquet Jr. crashed deliberately to help his then-Renault teammate Fernando Alonso to win the race.