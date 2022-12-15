C.J. Miles on what's causing Raptors' Fred VanVleet to miss jumpers

On the latest Strictly Hoops, C.J. Miles discusses what he's noticed about Fred VanVleet's jump shot during his struggles from three. Full episode coming soon!

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: All right I sent you some clips on Fred VanVleet, and I wanted to get your thoughts on, well, what's going on with Fred's shot. So he's shooting 34%-- sorry, 24% from 3 over the past month or so. And it feels like something's going on because, I mean, he's a better shooter than this.

And there's been sickness. There's been, well, a couple of stints of sickness, actually, of illness. He's talked about trying to get his body right. But from the clips I sent you, and the clips were from the past two games against the Magic and the Kings, what are you seeing that could be potentially ailing Freddy's jump shot?

CJ MILES: There is more inconsistencies than I've ever seen with him shoot the ball. Like, it looks different more than it does-- like, every two or three shots it's a different shot, almost. He's got a habit right now, where his follow-through hand is fanning off to the right, and he's missing a lot right.

There's one where I told you he's standing on the left wing opposite of the bench. Wide open, standing. Still, he shoots it, and his momentum still takes him left. He still falls out left and turns his head right as he's falling left.

And then there's one, he's going-- he sidesteps right, and he shoots it. He overcompensates it and shoots it far back left. It's something-- maybe it's an alignment thing, something, or he's just getting back comfortable with his movements and he doesn't feel as great with some things yet. But you can tell there's a little bit of alignment thing.

And then there's some that look perfectly fine. He just hit the back rim. They rally in and out. That happens. But you can tell he's fidgeting a little bit trying to make it go in, instead of just shooting it.

AMIT MANN: Do you think that's mental, or could it be something physical that's bothering him? Because at times it does seem like he's pushing the ball as opposed to shooting it.

CJ MILES: I don't know because this could be from both things. I've had where it's been physically. I've had where he's been mentally. Speaking on myself, just mentally, you just be like, why is it not going in? All the work I'm putting in, all the extra shots, all the things I'm doing, and you just figure it must be something sometimes.

And sometimes it's not. Sometimes it's just a little bit of patience, a little bit of love, and you just kind of take the good shots when you can get them. And then sometimes you have to break it all the way back down to the fundamentals, and like, every shot's just got to be stand still, follow through on the basket, stand there until it goes in, until you get, like, that real flow back.

Sometimes just from injury, missing games, the muscle memory can get off a little bit. And then there's nights when you're in a rhythm and you're flowing, you can throw it up backwards. Like, that's the case sometimes.

AMIT MANN: Nick mentioned a few days ago that the Raptors, they got that shot tracker now in their practice facility. It's actually very cool.

CJ MILES: Yeah, it is.

AMIT MANN: And last season, when I was actually talking to Nick, he said that what's interesting about Fred is that his shot is always centered. If he misses, it's either long or short, but it's always centered.

And a few days ago, he was asked about his jumper. And he's like, it's weird that now I'm seeing it, he's missing left. He's missing right a little bit. So the alignment that you're talking about, I mean, it checks out.

And truly, we're just seeing Fred miss in more ways than we usually do. Because I remember, I mean, historically, it's like-- it is either short or long. It's always centered. But right now, it's a bit of everything. And that's what makes you think that maybe there is something bothering him.

Shoulder, wrist, finger, I don't know. But yeah.

CJ MILES: Yeah, I mean, I think it's just something that comes with, like you said, getting his body back right. Feeling looser. He's got a great trainer, MrDoItMoving. One of the-- MrDoItMoving. He's like--

AMIT MANN: Who's that?

CJ MILES: You don't know what it is?

AMIT MANN: No.

CJ MILES: So he's like the top NBA offseason trainer right now. Like, DoItMoving. He's a skills trainer. He can come on the show.

AMIT MANN: Bring him.

CJ MILES: He'll come on the show. He's a friend of mine.

AMIT MANN: Yeah, let's do it. Beautiful.

CJ MILES: Yeah, he's like-- so he started off as being-- I remember he was working in the league in New Orleans. That's how I met him, because Solomon Hill, who I played with, got married.

AMIT MANN: He loved playing the Raptors. Solomon Hill is one of those like Jeremy Lamb kind of guys that just always hit shots against the Raptors.

CJ MILES: So I met MrDoIt at his wedding, at Solo's wedding, because Solo was on our team at that time. And we kind of kicked it a little bit. We kept in touch since then. And his journey since then, it's been crazy.

He started training Jrue Holiday. People started seeing what Jrue Holiday was doing. And obviously, Jrue Holiday is solid as they come and athletic as they come.

AMIT MANN: Champion.

CJ MILES: Yeah. And that blows up, and people start to come see him. And I'll let him explain why he calls himself MrDoItMoving. I don't want to give away his part of his story. But he's a great dude, man. But he's fantastic at what he does. So if anybody can get him right, he can.

AMIT MANN: No question. I do appreciate that Fred has seemingly-- is getting into the paint more. And he thrives, at least he says, that when he's able to get downhill, he's able to get in the paint, make decisions from there. He's a great kickout passer. He's always finding the open man, and he's really harnessed that ability. And he's going to the free throw line right now. I think past few games, 11 times each game.

And he had alluded to teams guarding him differently a few weeks ago. And to me, it seems like he's holding onto his dribble a little bit longer. Like, he's maintaining it so that way he's able to go through the darkness in some ways. And he's not picking it up. He's not tossing it out. He's saying, I'm going to figure this out.

And his crossover has always been great. He's able to utilize that, and it seems like he's changing directions more as he's using his handle to get to the rim more. And these are all positive steps. It's just the jump shot.

As we talk about the Raptors 3-point shooting, he is such a big part of their 3-point shot-making, along with OG. And when Fred's not there, like, there are so many kickout opportunities that-- like, these are shots that, when he's going 2 for 12, we're used to Fred probably going, like, 8 for 12 or 7 for 12 because the shots are so clean. And it's just not happening right now, unfortunately.

CJ MILES: And that's the other reason why I think it might be just a little bit of him fidgeting with his shot. Because he's moving well. Like, he's doing things well with the ball in his hands and getting to where he wants to get. I think it's just a couple more good nights of good shots, clean shots, it'll fade back away, I think. We're acting like he didn't just have a 39-point night, you know what I mean?

You're never as far away from anything as you think. That's another thing with the NBA, especially. You're one game away from going on a hot streak all the time. Not even it being a hot streak. Just finding your balance. Kyle Korver used to say that you can't win two in a row till you win one in a row. Like, he'd say that one all the time. You can't win two till you win one.

AMIT MANN: Yeah. Some people were saying that Fred pushed off De'Aaron Fox on that final shot that he missed last night. I watched it again. De'Aaron Fox flopped.

And the referees wisely-- they're just like, we're not going to-- we're going to see this-- yeah, go ahead.

CJ MILES: You could tell by the collision that it wasn't-- like, he was waiting on it to let it happen.

AMIT MANN: Exactly.

CJ MILES: Because it didn't look like they hit. And it wasn't a fight, then push off. It was like, it all happened at one time. Sorry. I'm moving the mic.

AMIT MANN: It's OK.

