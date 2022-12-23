C.J. Miles offers advice to Raptors' Scottie Barnes

Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss Scottie Barnes' recent play and how he should approach his role with the team. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: What's your advice to Scottie Barnes right now?

C.J. MILES: Man, just keep going. I think-- what is he, 1 for 10 last night?

AMIT MANN: And even that, I don't think it was as bad as it looks. He was 0 of 3 in the first possession. When he missed a bunch of offensive rebounds, he got blocked twice. One of them, Mitchell Robinson gave him a go. And the other one he was trying to get a layup. It was a precarious position. But the numbers changed pretty quickly after that. But yeah, he was 1 of 10. It was more of the other stuff that is a little bit-- you're like, ugh, not seeing the usual Scottie. But, continue.

C.J. MILES: It's not coming back all at one time. So it's a thing that started. You're never as far away as you think, but it's not happening right now. It's not all happening right now. Even when you get-- say, you go through a five-game stretch, and you play two games well, it's still not all the way back. It's got to-- it has to-- it's a muscle you're rebuilding into your consistency. And your confidence is a muscle also in these things. That's the biggest thing right now.

It's not physical talent. It's not know-how. It's just the mindset of letting things flow and the confidence of being in your space. You see you do all these things. Those things are not a fluke. A whole season is not a fluke. Some of the games at the beginning of this year, these are not flukes. The work that you put in, it's all there. The biggest thing is just breathe and just play the game. Don't worry about trying to go out and have 50, 8, 8, and 3. Just go play. When a play is presented, make it. And do it one at a time. And then that starts off with you having a 6-point game with five rebounds and three assists, and we win, that's a win.

And then we start taking the steps that way. I think his mentality, the way he plays, he wants it so bad. He wants it bad all right now. And it don't work that way. It just don't. It don't happen that way. You're not even going to get-- the way the team is built and the guys you play with will not even going to allow you to get 25 shots in a game. Do you know what I mean? It's not going to happen that way. You just worry about plugging in where you plug in. Make your plays.

AMIT MANN: Last night or even the game before that, there were a few cases where I'm watching Cam, he's doing a dribble handoff, and he's not even looking to score right now. So many cases, he's not even trying to score. And some of the passes are beautiful. And that's all well and good. But I don't know, man. I see a degree of timidness when he has the ball. I don't think-- he wants to make sure he does the right thing, right? And I don't think that's him saying I'm going to do what I want to do. I'm going to do what the coaching staff is telling me because they don't want me to shoot.

I think it's more like he's so desperate to do what the team needs. But at the same time, we've seen already that his swagger and compete level, they go hand in hand. I love seeing him against the Nets. When he was just getting into KD, he was physical. And his physicality, also his swagger, they all go hand in hand. And there were a lot of cases last night where Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, two big dudes no doubt, they're pushing him around a little bit. He wasn't paying attention. The attention to detail was a bit of a problem on a few cases in the fourth quarter, third quarter.

I mean, plus minus isn't everything. But when one player is a minus 16 and everyone else is two, three, four and just like-- Bring me something there.

C.J. MILES: But it definitely-- it can tell a story on both sides. Sometimes it can and sometimes it's a difference. Because when you got guys that come off the bench and they have high plus minus, that tells you something about them. It tells you what they're made of. And there's not-- it's like you said, it can be one or the other.

But I think the biggest thing is how do we get him to understand that him being smart and aggressive is the right play? How do we get him to remember that he is a playmaker? He's not just a cog in the machine. He is a playmaker. And him making plays is the right play. Him exploiting the offense-- that's not me saying to try to go shoot it every time, but just put some pressure on the defense in the right way and just understanding-- and they have to understand that you are a threat. That's what opens up a lot of different plays.

We used to talked about this with the shooting. We need to work on the shooting after and before practicing is carry the threat. I know I'm not going to shoot it every time I touch it, but I need you to think that I will. I need you to think that if you slip up, that this ball is going up. Or I'm going to attack. Or I'm going to go. So I don't-- if I'm going to do a dribble handoff and I'm not even looking at the rim, he doesn't feel that.

So nothing opens up. I just get to go hand it, and the defense doesn't even think about miscommunicating, switching, doing anything because they're slow. And it's just to get to the other side. It's just to do whatever. No, every screen, every pass, every cut, everything has got to be I might get a layup or dunk or an open shot or somebody else an open shot. Everyone's got to be the next in that pace, in that manner because that's what breaks defenses.

AMIT MANN: That's what I like about Malachi right now is that everything is a threat. Everything he does, he is looking to score if he can. If it's not there, it's not there. And it may not always be there for him. But he's just like, everything I do, I'm going to make you think that I'm going to take this ball to the hoop or I'm going to hit a pull up.

C.J. MILES: I'm going to give myself a chance, which in turn gives my team a chance. Because even if I'm aggressive and say I break my guy down and I don't get this shot, somebody's got to come help. And that's a play-- that's a possession. We don't have to run a play. We just get it to somebody, and they get to open the shot. That's why I think the more-- that's why Nick wants to play that way because we don't want to have to run sets all the time because then sets become predictable.

Playing basketball is unpredictable. I'll just put you in rotation because this guy can't stand in front of my guard.

AMIT MANN: Is it a problem that he's been asked to play a lot of center?

C.J. MILES: Scottie?

AMIT MANN: Yeah, Scottie.

C.J. MILES: Oh, yeah. I don't know. I think it's definitely a different look. I think sometimes we forget we're so-- we think because we look at it in terms of matchups and not always just a different look. When I had to move to the power forward position, I spent so much more time with my back to the ball. It threw everything off of me because I played two and three, so I was always facing the ball and running on screen and doing all these things, it changes your perspective of the forward. It changes your feel. You have to grow into that.

So when you change positions, unless the play is actually for you, but when you're in just the regular spots in the offense, it changes things. I had never played with my back to the point guard so much and trying to figure out how to go screen. And not even thinking of shots for myself, but just to make plays on the fly for other guys because I have never been in those spots. So I think that the five, and especially in a free offense like this, it's definitely different.

It's not an excuse, but it's different. And you have to learn it. You have to learn how to play. It has to become part of your instinct.

AMIT MANN: Yeah. I mean, that's why Thad Young is on the court a lot right now also because of injuries. But it's Thad Young instead of Scottie Barnes because Thad is--

C.J. MILES: Because Thad's got more instincts than anybody. Yeah, he knows everything.

AMIT MANN: He just knows, man.

C.J. MILES: Thad knows everything.

AMIT MANN: He had three steals last night. I'm just like, he's just making the right plays.

C.J. MILES: Yeah, he's just there. He's seen everything. He's been through so much. He just knows. And that's the other side of the coin that we're talking about. He's just, yeah, I played the three. Put me at the 4, put me at the 5. It doesn't matter. I've seen so much basketball. Nobody's going to do anything I've never seen before.

AMIT MANN: Yeah, man. You just trust Thad Young. OK, a couple of questions for you.

C.J. MILES: Trust Thad. That's a t-shirt-- Trust Thad. In Thad We Trust.

AMIT MANN: In Thad we trust.

