C.J. Cron's solo home run

The Canadian Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The FieldTurf at Bank of America received positive reviews as the Carolina Panthers completed first practice on the new surface Friday night at FanFest. “It liked it,” Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey said. “I’m excited for it.” Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn called it a “fast” surface. The Panthers took their annual break from training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to make the 90-minute trek home for a one night practice at the team’s stad