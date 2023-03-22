C. auris fungus can be stubborn, potentially deadly at long-term health care sites
Candida auris or C. auris, a multi-drug resistant fungus, is causing concern in long-term health care facility settings as infections have been on the rise over the past couple of years. “It's a fungus going around that is spread through person-to-person contact and it is something that has actually been around in the United States since 2016,” said Dr. Vanessa Walker, a Sutter Health pulmonary and critical care physician. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/c-auris-fungus-deadly-long-term-health-care-sites/43382611