Byron Buxton's two-run single
Byron Buxton lines a single up the middle to plate Royce Lewis and Ryan Jeffers and extend the Twins' lead to 3-0 in the top of the 3rd
Christian and Alexis react to Arsenal’s big win in the North London Derby. Then Christian and Alexis welcome on Wiso Vasquez and Amelia Lopez to chat MLS. Later, Christian and Alexis talk Trinity Rodman’s case to be the new face of the NWSL.
The Champions League returns on Tuesday with a new "league phase" format that more confusing than ever, but all you need to know is that every match matters as clubs vie for knockout stage spots.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers may miss Week 3's matchup with Louisiana-Monroe after suffering an abdominal injury versus UTSA.
The Panthers aren't waiting for Bryce Young to improve.
Isiah Pacheco has a fractured bone in his calf and will miss at least four weeks.
If you want Williams to operate in structure, you have to provide the structure he can trust. That’s not what happened vs. the Texans, and it’s why he’s exiting Week 2 without a TD scored and a pair of ugly passing performances.
“When that line gets crossed, we simply can’t let that happen in pro football.”
A'ja Wilson set the WNBA's single-season scoring record last week.
Young will continue to start for Carolina. Is it the right decision for Young or the Panthers?
Joe Mixon left the game with what appeared to be a hip drop tackle.
This isn't exactly what everyone might've thought the Rodgers-led Jets offense would look like. But it's still early, and signs of building something are there.
The Bengals appeared to have the Chiefs on the ropes. But as he tends to do, Patrick Mahomes helped lead the Chiefs to victory.
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that center Josh Myers vomited on the ball during a second-quarter play, preventing quarterback Malik Willis from making a throw.
Nearly 30% of users in Yahoo Sports survivor pools picked the Ravens to beat the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.
Who should be feeling worse right now, Florida or Florida State fans? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to more disappointing performances for the Seminoles and Gators in their Week 3 Overreaction. They also praise the Group of 5, dissect a frustrating game for Georgia, and fight for Travis Hunter's Heisman case.
The 49ers turned over on downs near the Minnesota end zone, giving Darnold a chance to extend the lead with a beautiful touchdown pass.
Texas takes over the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll after the Longhorns' blowout of UTSA. Georgia drops to No. 2 after struggling to beat Kentucky.
The Jets' running backs helped save the day as New York improved to 1-1.
Puka Nacua could be out until nearly midseason.
Perez crashed with Carlos Sainz on the penultimate lap.