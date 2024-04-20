Byron Buxton's two-run double to left
Byron Buxton skies a two-run double to deep left field, tying the game at 4 in the bottom of the 6th inning
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Aroldis Chapman was suspended two games and fined an undisclosed amount Thursday for his “inappropriate actions” against the New York Mets three days earlier. Michael Hill, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations, made the announcement and said Chapman's suspension begins Friday when the Pirates are scheduled to host Boston. Chapman could appeal, which would delay the punishment until that process is complete. Chapman
Major League Baseball (MLB) superstar Shohei Ohtani’s record-setting $700 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been the talk of the baseball since the two-way star signed his 10-year contract. At the other end of the income scale is Gary Cooper.
The top three finishers of the Beijing half marathon are stripped of their medals after an investigation into the controversial result.
PHOENIX (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman sat next to the former Arizona Coyotes owner in a downtown Phoenix hotel meeting room, trying to put a positive spin on the funeral for a franchise. Late Friday afternoon, Bettman will sit next to the new Coyotes owner in Salt Lake City to bask in the excitement of the league's newest city and a fan base that had been itching for another team to join the NBA's Utah Jazz. One day, two drastically different news conferences for the same hockey team. "If
Daniel Cormier believes Alex Pereira's knockout at UFC 300 might've been assisted by Herb Dean's actions – or lack thereof.
The defensive lineman "was a role model both on and off the field," UAlbany said.
Jake Paul is dead serious about making his MMA debut for PFL.
TAMPA, Fla. — Sheldon Keefe usually spends time during intermissions breaking down film of that evening's opponent. Even the smallest edge can make the difference in a league separated by razor-thin margins. With the NHL playoffs resting just over the horizon, however, the Maple Leafs head coach was focused elsewhere between periods during Toronto's largely meaningless regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Lightning. "I was watching video of another team," Keefe said following Wednesday's
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is running on fumes after an exhausting Masters victory just four days ago. He hit a shank from a bunker. He nearly lost his mind from mud on his golf ball. And he still managed a 2-under 69 at the RBC Heritage on Thursday. J.T. Poston set the pace on an idyllic day on Hilton Head Island with nine birdies — six of them in a seven-hole stretch — for a 63 that gave him a two-shot lead over Collin Morikawa and Seamus Power. Mackenzie Hughes of Hamil
Max Holloway has some thoughts about Ilia Topuria's stipulations for a UFC featherweight title fight – and it's not very gangster.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cam Booser thought he was done with baseball seven years ago. Turns out, baseball wasn't done with him. The left-handed pitcher walked away from the game in 2017, discouraged by a string of injuries from Tommy John surgery to a broken back sustained when he was hit by a car while riding his bike, and self-inflicted wounds like a 50-game drug suspension. He returned home to Seattle and poured himself into carpentry, working on acoustical ceilings. He was good at it, just not as
KLADNO, Czech Republic (AP) — Jaromir Jagr returned to action Thursday for the first time since turning 52 and immediately scored as he surpassed legend Gordie Howe to become the oldest player taking regular shifts in professional ice hockey. Howe, known as “Mr. Hockey,” was 52 years, 11 days old when played his final NHL game in 1980. The Canadian later played a single shift with the Detroit Vipers in the International Hockey League in 1997 at the age of 69. Howe died in 2016. Jagr hadn't playe
OTTAWA — Senators captain Brady Tkachuk didn’t mince words when talking about Ottawa missing the NHL playoffs for a seventh straight season. "I'm sick and tired of losing," Tkachuk said Thursday as the Senators cleaned out their lockers. “I don’t want to be going home in April anymore. It’s frustrating, (I'm) disappointed. At the end of the day just disappointing.” The Senators (37-41-4) finished the season sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference and 13 points out of the playoffs. Tkachuk said he
WINNIPEG — Sean Monahan was walking his dog when a car drove past him, braked, backed up and stopped. A mother and her son hopped out and approached the Winnipeg Jets forward, who was acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 2. “She said, ‘We just wanted to say hi and wish you luck and we’re looking forward to watching the playoffs,’” Monahan recalled with a smile. He and his goldendoodle, Winston, often meet friendly, passionate fans. It’s one of the reasons Monahan is looking fo
The pairings committee gave the fans something to watch with several pairings bringing together top players.
"I am described as Angel's understandable ear," Shaquille O'Neal tells PEOPLE exclusively of the LSU star who was selected by the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Draft
For only the third time in the 21st century, England has no teams in the semi-finals of the Champions League or Europa League - so what has gone wrong?
"I can't name any exciting male NCAA player, but I can name almost all the top girls," Shaquille O'Neal tells PEOPLE about supporting the WNBA
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Cade Webber to a two-year, entry-level contract, the NHL club announced Thursday. The contract carries an average annual value of US$875,000. The 23-year-old Weber had six assists in 38 games during the 2023-24 NCAA season with Boston University. He helped the Terriers reach the 2024 Men's Frozen Four semifinals. Webber, from Meadville, Penn., has 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) in 123 career NCAA games with Boston University. He was name
