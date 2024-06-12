Byron Buxton's RBI single
Byron Buxton lines an RBI single to left field, putting the Twins on the board in the 1st inning
Rafael Nadal's Olympic journey began 20 years ago and is coming full circle, while Carlos Alcaraz's is just beginning.
Bettors love the Panthers to go over their win total this season.
On today's episode, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab unpack one big question for every AFC team heading into the 2024 NFL season.
The Boston Celtics on Tuesday announced a new injury to one-time All-Star center Kristaps Porziņģis — "a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg."
Barkov did not play the final 9:28 of Florida's Game 2 win over Edmonton.
Tiger Woods gets morning-afternoon tee times in Rounds 1 and 2.
Rookie quarterbacks will be featured often on NFL Network.
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the cover athlete for EA Sports' "Madden NFL 25" video game.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down the epic Yankees-Dodgers matchup in the Bronx, the Braves needing some reinforcements in the lineup, the Twins new City Connect uniform and all the action from MLB this past weekend.
Sonnen, the UFC fighter turned YouTube sensation, is stepping back in the ring at age 47 to fight his old rival Saturday in Brazil.
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, throwing 57 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.
The Giants traded a third-round pick to acquire Waller from the Raiders in 2023.
Juan Soto will undergo further testing on Friday to determine the severity of his left forearm injury.
Carlos Alcaraz has won his third Grand Slam trophy.
MLB hadn't seen a comeback like this since 1995.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will face Germany's Alexander Zverev on the clay court for the 2024 French Open men's title on Sunday morning
Yankee Stadium had a Fall Classic feel to it on Friday, as the Dodgers made a rare visit to the Bronx for a duel between two of baseball's best teams.
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
Mavs coach Jason Kidd was likely using a little gamesmanship Saturday when he said, "Well, Jaylen's their best player."
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga