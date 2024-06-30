Byron Buxton's RBI double
Byron Buxton puts the Twins ahead 2-1 in the 4th inning as he laces an RBI double just out of the reach of Luke Raley's glove
June has been a bountiful month for the Orioles' sluggers, resulting in a franchise record.
That audacious goal is starting to look a little less implausible after Lyles swept the 100 and 200 at U.S. Olympic Trials.
Toronto FC's Luka Gavran never saw Thiaré coming.
One injured person said, "They are lucky no one died."
The co-main event for UFC 303 has been changed four times.
Richardson finished fourth in the women's 200-meter final at the U.S. Olympic track & field trials on Saturday evening, one spot shy of what she needed to punch her ticket to Paris in the event.
The release of "OMG" on streaming platforms was moved up a week.
Three different contenders for the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team have gone down with injuries this week.
The Warriors have reportedly barely spoken with Thompson over the past two weeks.
Thompson spent an hour signing autographs at the Sphere during the NHL Draft following the trade.
The Swiss will play the England/Slovakia winner, while Germany will face Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.
The 2017 No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick was removed as a volunteer assistant last fall.
The former Olympian overcame an ailing hamstring to run the 100 hurdles at Trials for the first time in 12 years.
Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander figure to battle each other on MLB's all-time strikeout list for the rest of their magnificent careers.
Holloway qualifies for Paris Olympics in 110m hurdles by nearly setting a world record.
"I was a little taken aback by that, and that was the moment that I began to think that maybe this wasn’t going to work out."
Celebrini was the youngest player ever to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men's player.
Cooper Flagg, an incoming freshman at Duke University, will join the USA Basketball men’s select team that will practice alongside the squad headed to Paris this summer for the Olympics.
The Pelicans are making a big move.
Oakland University sharpshooter Jack Gohlke, who led the Golden Grizzlies to an NCAA tournament upset of Kentucky, has signed a contract with the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.