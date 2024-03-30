Byron Buxton's game-tying double
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lingered coming out of the batter's box long enough to watch a towering drive off his bat sail well over the centre-field wall. Then he broke into a home run trot. The sixth-inning shot — part of a five-run rally that helped Toronto beat Tampa Bay 8-2 on Thursday — travelled an estimated 450 feet. Guerrero, though, wasn't so sure. “I thought it was more than 450," the Blue Jays star said through an interpreter. "But hey, after 400 it’s all good.”
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker's family stayed out of Philadelphia on opening day. Snitker called out Phillies fans in spring training for what he said was objectionable behavior from them in the playoffs toward his wife and other Atlanta friends and family members. “It’s rough there,” Snitker said in an interview with Atlanta radio station WZGC broadcast March 21.
That's one way for Tyson Nam to get the UFC's attention again.
Perhaps nothing is particularly discernible after 1/162nd of the campaign, but overreacting to Opening Day is a fun exercise.
Matt Maddock, an election denier who has predicted another U.S. civil war, shared pictures of NCAA athletes to push a conspiracy theory about immigration
Kim Mulkey has long been college basketball’s most colorful, controversial figure. The vitriol among the media toward her borders on unprofessional.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson is on the verge of reaching the milestone of 1,000 NHL games, and pop singer Vanessa Carlton is part of the celebration. Carlton remixed her hit song “A Thousand Miles” with Carlson-themed lyrics as part of a collaboration between the team and the production company Fresh Tape Media. On Saturday night against the Boston Bruins, Carlson is set to become the 128th defenseman in league history to skate in 1,000 regular-season games. The
One final chance for someone to punch their Masters ticket.
It sounds like Bears GM Ryan Poles had "at least one better offer" on the table for Justin Fields than what he got from the Steelers.
Is it OK for teams like the Yankees to post about sports betting?
'Blue Bloods' has been on hiatus, thanks to the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Here's what we know about the return of season 14.
With fewer than three weeks remaining in the NHL regular season, here are the updated standings and where the playoff races stand.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Chapman homered twice, doubled and drove in five runs for the San Francisco Giants, who jumped on Joe Musgrove early in an 8-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday night. Kyle Harrison (1-0), a 22-year-old lefty, got plenty of run support to overcome impressive home runs by Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. Tatis homered again off reliever Tyler Rogers. Chapman hit a two-run homer in the three-run first, his first this season. He hit a massive two-run shot with one ou
The couple has been married since 2018
It remains unclear whether former Dodgers All-Star Julio Urías will ever pitch in the majors again as he awaits a decision on potential misdemeanor charges.
The Bulgarian will play fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.
Mike McCarthy is entering the final year of his contract as the Cowboys' coach, and Jerry Jones has no plans to provide a safety net.
In a groundbreaking video series, USA TODAY journalists interviewed four transgender athletes, allowing them to tell their own stories.
Move over Henry Cejudo, Kayla Harrison is coming for your greatest combat sports athlete title.
The benches and bullpens emptied in the eighth inning of Friday's opener between the Mets and Brewers.