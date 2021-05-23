Buster Posey's two-run home run
Buster Posey crushes a two-run home run to left field and makes the score 6-3 in the bottom of the 8th inning
Auston Matthews scored the go-ahead goal and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 on Saturday night to even their first-round playoff series 1-1.
The defending Stanley Cup champions are unhappy with the officiating after Nikita Kucherov left Game 4 after being slashed by Anthony Duclair.
Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.
Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4.
The man's not lacking in confidence.
Alex Killorn scored a pair of second-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from its first postseason loss to rout the Florida Panthers 6-2 and take a commanding 3-1 lead.
The accident basically left McLemore's truck hovering over a road partition.
Phil Mickelson didn't want a drone in his way during the PGA Championship.
"I like the dirt now."
Moving Day was good to Jordan Spieth. But did his leaderboard charge come too late to claim the Career Grand Slam?
LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov lost to Casper Ruud of Norway in Saturday's final of the Geneva Open.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.
NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn's Big Three went from way off to off and running. Kevin Durant had 32 points and 12 rebounds, Kyrie Irving scored 29 points and the Nets recovered from their superstars' frigid start to beat the Boston Celtics 104-93 on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round series. James Harden finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in just the ninth appearance of the season for the trio. The three combined to go 0 for 11 from 3-point range in the first half, then stormed out of the locker room with an 18-4 run to open the third and swing the lead the Nets' way for good. Durant, Irving and Harden scored 28 of the Nets' 31 points in the period, with Joe Harris — who made Brooklyn's only 3-pointer of the first half — hitting another for the other points. Harris had 10 points for the Nets, who announced a sellout crowd of 14,391 and host Game 2 on Tuesday night. Jayson Tatum scored 22 points, but shot just 6 for 20 and couldn't come to his 50-point effort in the play-in tournament, when Boston beat Washington to earn the No. 7 seed. To show how little time the Nets' stars spent together, Brooklyn started Harris and Blake Griffin with the Big Three. It was the first time those five started together all season and may have contributed to an ugly opening to the playoffs. Durant, Harden and Irving were a combined 5 for 20 in the first quarter and the Nets missed all nine 3-point attempts in the period. Boston opened a 32-20 lead early in the second. Harris finally hit a 3 with 2:18 left and Boston brought a 53-47 lead into the half. Things changed quickly after halftime. Harden made a 3 after four straight points by Durant out of the locker room. After two Boston baskets, it went: Irving 3, Durant 3, Durant jumper, Harden 3. That capped the 18-4 stretch and made it 65-57. Irving and Durant combined for the finishing flurry in the fourth, a 12-2 run that extended a three-point lead to 94-81 on Irving’s follow shot. TIP-INS Celtics: Robert Williams III had 11 points, nine rebounds and nine blocked shots. He has been battling turf toe and it wasn't certain he would play until after he warmed up. ... Marcus Smart scored 17 points. Nets: Irving, who spent two seasons with the Celtics, wore green sneakers. ... Brooklyn's starting lineup was its 39th different one of the season, having set a franchise record during the regular season. ... Durant moved past former San Antonio guard Tony Parker (4,045) points into ninth place on the career playoff scoring list. Durant has 4,075. LIP READING Boston's Brad Stevens and the Nets' Steve Nash both coached without masks, now allowed for coaches who are fully vaccinated. Stevens said it helped that players could see his mouth again, because with the bigger crowds now in arenas, it would become tougher to hear his instructions. But there was a benefit to having his mouth covered. “As I always say, with an 11- and 15-year-old at home it’s been a lot easier to not say the wrong thing with the mask on and not get caught on the internet than maybe it was before,” he said. BEATING BOSTON The Nets have won eight straight playoff games against the Celtics and are 9-2, with a six-game victory in the 2002 Eastern Conference finals and a sweep in the 2003 East semis. It’s the Nets' highest and Celtics' lowest winning percentage against an opponent in the postseason. Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Damir Kreilach tied it in the 86th minute and Real Salt Lake held on for a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday night. Kreilach headed home a deep diagonal pass from Aaron Herrera, leveling the score for Salt Lake (2-1-2) two minutes after Ryan Hollingshead’s right-footed shot gave FC Dallas (1-2-3) the lead in the 84th minute. Rubio Rubín opened the scoring for Real in the 20th minute, turning Nick Besler’s pass back to the outside to get defender Matt Hedges to overrun and finishing with a left-footed shot into the far corner. It was Rubín's fifth goal in five games this season. Franco Jara tied it at 1 on a penalty in the 43rd minute. The penalty was conceded by Marcelo Silva for a clumsy foul taking down Jáder Obrian in the penalty area in the 42nd minute. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves for his 16th career postseason shutout, Nicolas Roy scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat Minnesota 4-0 in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series on Saturday night to push the Wild to the verge of elimination. Alex Tuch and Mark Stone each got their third goal of the series and Keegan Kolesar had two assists for the Golden Knights, who have nine unanswered goals and lead 3-1 in the best-of-seven matchup. They get Game 5 at home on Monday night. Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal challenged and erased by a replay review for the second straight game for the Wild, whose other stars continued to be stymied by Fleury and his defensemen. Kirill Kaprizov had only two shots on goal, giving him eight in four games. Kevin Fiala, who has no points in the series, smashed his stick in frustration on the crossbar at a stoppage in play right after a couple of denials by Fleury in the third period. Since the last time they advanced in 2015, the Wild are 2-10 in the playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. The Golden Knights hadn't won here in regulation in their four-year history until Game 3. The Wild made some line shuffles after a broken left arm in Game 3 forced out right wing Marcus Johansson. Zach Parise and Kyle Rau slotted in, and Nick Bjugstad took a seat. Parise, who's in the ninth season of his 13-year, $98 million contract and the franchise leader in postseason goals, appeared in the 102nd playoff game of his career after being scratched for the first three games against the speedy Golden Knights. Parise was one of the five Wild skaters Roy blazed a trail past for the first goal in the first period of the series for Vegas. Roy had only one goal in 23 previous playoff games for the Golden Knights. Kolesar was the flipper of the slick give-and-go pass at mid-ice that sent Roy on his way, yet another player to show up on the scoresheet. Including Fleury, who had an assist in Game 3, the Golden Knights have used 21 players in the series — and 16 of them have at least one point. AFTER FURTHER REVIEW Eriksson Ek, who has been Minnesota's best player of the series after a breakout regular season, tied the game just 19 seconds later — until Vegas video coach Dave Rogowski struck again. The challenge by the Golden Knights that Marcus Foligno was interfering with Fleury at the edge of the crease during Eriksson Ek's shot was affirmed by the officials, just as in Game 3 when Eriksson Ek's goal was waved off. That one was disallowed because the Wild were deemed offside on the play, and the Golden Knights praised Rogowski for his quick thinking to recommend the challenge to coach Peter DeBoer. The boos from the 25% capacity crowd sounded as if they came from a full house. Midway through the second period, when Tuch sliced between Wild defensemen Jared Spurgeon and Matt Dumba and deked Cam Talbot (14 saves) for the 2-0 lead, the arena felt empty again, like it was earlier in the season. POWER OUTAGE Parise was bloodied by a high stick from Zach Whitecloud a few minutes after Tuch's goal for a double minor penalty. Soon after the first one was killed, Stone picked up a loose puck in the Minnesota zone and blew by Ryan Suter for the unassisted short-handed goal to put Vegas in firm control. The Wild fell to 0 for 8 on the power play in the series. GAME NOTES Stone has 16 goals and 17 assists in 31 career games in the playoffs. ... Talbot made 14 saves. ... Fleury tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place on the NHL's all-time list with 150 postseason games played by a goalie. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dave Campbell, The Associated Press
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Walls hit a pair of doubles in his major league debut and the Tampa Bay Rays won their ninth straight game, 3-1 over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night. Manuel Margot hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning and Mike Zunino homered for the Rays. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier left in the fifth inning with left eye irritation. Walls is a 24-year-old shortstop who had never played above Double-A until this season. He was called up from the minors after shortstop Willy Adames was traded to Milwaukee on Friday. Walls doubled in the ninth and later scored on a wild pitch and an errant throw to third by catcher Danny Jansen. After scoring 72 runs during the first eight wins, Tampa Bay generated just enough offense. Five Rays combined on a six-hitter to send Toronto to its fourth straight loss. Rays starter Shane McClanahan allowed one run and four hits in five innings. Andrew Kittredge (4-0) threw a scoreless seventh and Diego Castillo worked the ninth to get his eighth save. Toronto's Robbie Ray gave up one run, five hits and struck out seven in seven innings. The lefty has fanned 49 and walked just one over his six starts. After Anthony Castro (0-1) intentionally walked Brandon Lowe with a runner on second and one out in the eighth, Margot singled to put the Rays up 2-1. Castro was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before the game after being sidelined by a right forearm strain. Zunino tied it at 1 in the fifth on his 11th homer. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drew a two-out walk off McClanahan in the first and scored on Teoscar Hernández’s double. Hernández has 20 RBIs in 21 games since returning from the COVID-related IL. Tampa Bay had a streak of scoring seven runs or more in six straight games end. The Rays had also had hit three or more homers in five consecutive games, which was one away from the longest streak in major league history of six set by the 1987 Baltimore Orioles. NEW ARRIVALS Walls was recalled from Triple-A Durham. “The past 12 hours has felt like five days,” Walls said. “The events, they’re happening so fast. There’s no way all this could happen in just 12 hours.” ... RHP J.P. Feyereisen, also acquired from the Brewers, worked a scoreless sixth. LONG TOSS When Rays 1B Ji-Man Choi struck out swinging in the fifth, he lost control of his bat and it wound up in shallow right field. TRAINER’S ROOM Rays: RHP Michael Wacha (right hamstring tightness) could be back in the next couple days. Blue Jays: 3B Cavan Biggio was placed on the 10-day IL with a cervical spine ligament sprain. … CF George Springer (right quadriceps strain) is running sprints at 50-60 percent. UP NEXT Blue Jays LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (4-2) will start on Sunday. Tampa Bay has not announced its starter ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mark Didtler, The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Four pitchers combined for five innings of scoreless, two-hit relief after Miles Mikolas appeared to get injured in his delayed season debut, and Yadier Molina hit a tiebreaking home run that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals over the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Saturday night. Molina broke a 1-1 tie when led off the seventh inning with his seventh home run this season, connecting on a slider with an 0-2 count from Adbert Alzolay (2-4). Mikolas, a 32-year-old right-hander who won 18 games in 2018, was activated Saturday for his first major league start since the 2019 NL Championship Series. He missed last season after flexor tendon surgery, then hurt his pitching shoulder in his first bullpen session of 2021. He allowed three hits in four innings, struck out three and walked one, falling behind in the first after he bounced a breaking ball off Joc Pederson's back foot with his second pitch. Willson Contreras hit a one-out single and Javier Javier Báez a two-out RBI single. Mikolas was warming up to start the fifth, pitching to backup catcher Andrew Knizner while Molina was putting on his catcher's gear after making the last out of the fourth, when the ptitcher grabbed his right elbow then looked toward the Cardinals dugout. An athletic trainer, pitching coach Mike Maddux and then manager Mike Shildt came out. Mikolas. who had thrown 59 pitches. left with what the team called right forearm tightness. Daniel Ponce deLeon retired five batters around a walk, Genesis Cabrera (1-1) struck out three of his four batters, Giovanny Gallegos gave up a one-out single and a walk in the eighth and Alex Reyes finished a five-hitter to remain perfect in 14 save chances, one behind the major league-leading total of San Diego’s Mark Melancon. Nick Hoerner had a two-out squib up the third-base line and Nick Martini flied out on a 2-0 fastball. Adbert Alzolay gave up two runs and five hits over seven innings in his first start at Busch Stadium. He struck out six and walked none. Edmundo Sosa hit a two-out triple down the right field line in the fifth and scored on Lane Thomas’ single. MOVING UP Molina has 225 hits against the Cubs, the most among active Cardinals and tying Ozzie Smith for ninth-most, Molina's 111 RBIs against the Cubs moved past Hall of Famer Ted Simmons into sole possession of eighth place. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Cubs INF Eric Sogard turned 35 Saturday. He pinch hit in the ninth and grounded out. ROSTER MOVE Cardinals RHP Seth Elledge was optioned to Triple-A Memphis. Elledge has made four major-league appearances this season, allowing four runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. He allowed all six inherited runners to score. TRAINER’S ROOM Cubs: RHP Alec Mills (lower back strain) will make a rehab start Sunday and RHP Trevor Megill (right forearm strain) will throw batting practice Sunday with Triple-A Iowa. ... Manager David Ross said relief pitcher Jason Adam underwent surgery Friday on a dislocated left ankle. Adam, playing with the Triple-A Iowa, left batting practice Friday in an ambulance after Adam jumped for a ball and came down awkwardly on his ankle. ... Jason Heyward (left hamstring strain) did light agility work. Cardinals: LF Dylan Carlson (back tightness) was scratched from the starting lineup. Thomas took his spot in right field. ... SS Paul DeJong (fractured rib) won't be activated from the 10-day injured list when eligible on Sunday,. Manager Mike Shildt said that DeJong hasn’t been cleared for baseball activities. ... LHP Andrew Miller (blister on toe of right foot) will pitch for Triple-A Memphis on a rehabilitation assignment Tuesday or Wednesday. UP NEXT Cubs RHP Zach Davies (2-2, 5.28) starts Sunday night against RHP Adam Wainwright (2-4, 4.63) in the series finale. Davis is scheduled to make his team-high 10th start of the season and his 11th career start against the Cardinals. Wainwright leads active pitchers against the Cubs in wins (17), losses (13), starts (42), innings (262 1/3) and strikeouts (230). __ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Warren Mayes, The Associated Press