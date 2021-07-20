Buster Posey's 2-run home run
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Buster Posey starts off the scoring vs. the Dodgers with a two-run home run to left field in the top of the 1st inning
Buster Posey starts off the scoring vs. the Dodgers with a two-run home run to left field in the top of the 1st inning
One brave Olympian but his bed on the line to test the durability of the supposed "anti-sex" beds in the Olympic village.
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price says more needs to be done to make more people aware of the history of residential schools.
Calgary Hitmen blueliner and Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop is the first ever active, openly gay hockey player on an NHL contract.
That sounds ... bad.
Many have called for a 911 dispatcher to be fired for how she handled the Richard Sherman incident.
Only 16 medals for Canada?
Becca Meyers, a medal contender, was told she'd have to navigate Tokyo without the aid of her personal care assistant because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Ray Allen had some nasty scrapes after a bike crash.
Barclay Goodrow is about reap the rewards of his Stanley Cup triumphs with the Lightning.
There were several intriguing names exposed to Seattle ahead of the NHL expansion draft, but none that compare to Carey Price.
The Cowboys reportedly are below the 85% vaccination threshold, and that angers the former Dallas receiver.
There's some value to be had in the MLB division winners market.
Cade Cunningham is the heavy favorite to hear his name called first, while one player is sneaking into the top five after strong pre-draft workouts and meetings with teams.
Before we put a cap on a one-of-a-kind NBA campaign, here are the top 50 quotes from a postseason full of gems.
One of the best players in women's basketball is out of the Olympics.
After going 5-5 in 2020 and getting named in a lawsuit about allegedly mishandling a rape allegation, the national championship glow has been fully extinguished in Baton Rouge.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rookie right-hander Spenser Watkins gave up one run in six innings as the Baltimore Orioles tied a season high with their third consecutive win, 6-1 over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. The 28-year old Watkins, making his third start and fourth career appearance, scattered four hits, walked two and struck out seven. His ERA dropped from 1.74 to 1.65 (three earned runs over 16 1/3 innings). Watkins (2-0) was signed as a minor league free agent in February after not pitc
A look at what’s happening around the majors Tuesday: ALL CLEAR Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola returns to the mound in New York against the Yankees after missing his last scheduled start because of COVID-19 contact tracing. Nola never tested positive for the coronavirus but was sidelined after teammate Alec Bohm tested positive on July 10 in Boston. Nola is 6-5 with a 4.53 ERA in 18 starts for the Phillies, who entered Monday's play two games behind the first-place New York Mets i
"Women should not be made to feel self conscious about what they are wearing when competing, but should feel comfortable and at ease."
WASHINGTON — Jon Lester pitched seven scoreless innings and homered, Juan Soto hit a pair of home runs and the Washington Nationals routed the Miami Marlins 18-1 on Monday night. Lester (3-4) turned in his longest outing of the season, allowing six hits while striking out seven without a walk. Lester hit his fourth career homer and added a single for his fourth career multi-hit game. Soto continued his torrid post-All Star game pace,, going 3-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs scored. He’s 10-f