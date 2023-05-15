Businesses seeing fewer customers during Margaret Street Project
Businesses seeing fewer customers during Margaret Street Project
Businesses seeing fewer customers during Margaret Street Project
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Monday refused to break up a lawsuit filed against 10 fake electors for former President Donald Trump and two of his attorneys, saying the case could proceed in the county where it was filed. The lawsuit seeks $2.4 million from the fake electors and their attorneys, alleging they were part of a conspiracy by Trump and his allies to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential race. It also seeks to disqualify the Republicans from ever serving as electors a
It's been years since Carlos Zarate and others in Canada's decorative plywood industry started telling the federal government about a growing problem in their business. The president of the Canadian Hardwood Plywood and Veneer Association warns of an industry in decline, but not due to falling demand for things like kitchen cabinets, decorative wood panels, furniture, and other non-structural wood products. Zarate, who's also president of Industrie Ergie Inc. in Victoriaville, Que., said the ass
Successfully saving for retirement doesn't mean having $1 million in the bank. Experts say you need to plan for your retirement to last several decades and base your budget around living to be 100...
Warren Buffett is one of the most famous and popular investors of all time. The billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is as well-known for his homespun wit as his long-term investment success, along...
Ye was pictured wearing sock-like shoes as early as 2019, which may be a prototype for the "Yzy sock shoes" described in his trademark application.
STORY: Another legal defeat for Elon Musk.A U.S. federal appeals court on Monday rejected the Tesla CEO’s bid to end a requirement that a Tesla lawyer approve some of his tweets in advance. Musk’s lawyers argued the mandate was a “government-imposed muzzle” that violated his free speech rights.He agreed to the restriction as part of a 2018 securities fraud settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC. It resolved an SEC lawsuit accusing Musk of defrauding investors with a tweet that he had "funding secured" to take his electric car company private. It required advance review of tweets that might contain material information about Tesla. Musk and Tesla each also paid $20 million in civil fines, and Musk gave up his role as chairman.In this case, the court said the SEC had made limited, appropriate inquiries and not made complying more onerous. It also pointed out the SEC had just opened two subsequent inquiries into Musk’s tweets, and those tweets "plausibly violated" the decree's terms. Plus, Musk had agreed to the arrangement and had no right to revisit it because he changed his mind.Monday's decision upheld an April 2022 ruling by a lower court.
Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. Learn: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren't TaxableFind Out: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your...
What is a residual current circuit breaker? Why must all HDB flats and private homes have it? Find out.
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Do You Know: Experts Propose Tax Cap as...
The competition watchdog is to investigate whether "any failure in competition" is leaving consumers paying higher grocery and fuel prices than they should be, it has announced.
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those...
By the time you turn 30, you should have already started forming a solid nest egg for retirement -- not to mention an emergency fund and savings for any other major goals you might have. Find Out:...
TORONTO — Grocery industry advocates say new rules to make companies pay to recycle packaging they put into the market in Ontario could simply shift costs from communities to consumers in the coming months. They say beverage companies have issued notices to retailers about a new container recycling fee on products ranging from milk and yogurt to juice and pop. The fee, about three cents a bottle on average, was expected to take effect June 1. But an independent grocers' group says the Canadian B
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has said that the company can make no new hires unless he personally approves them, including contractors, the Information reported on Monday, citing an email to staff. According to the report, Musk told executives to send him a list of hiring requests on a weekly basis, while also cautioning them to "think carefully" before submitting such requests. Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Although the housing market is often spoken of in aggregate, variations and pricing and market performance can be very localized. For example, according to data from Zillow, the anticipated one-year...
The sushi restaurant in Fort Myers made its 75 servers share their tips with its chefs, owners, and managers, according to the Department of Labor.
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. But the talks that led Volkswagen to choose southwestern Ontario for the location of its first battery plant outside Europe all started with a whim. Out of the blue in early 2022, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne decided he should call the company's then-North American C
The district manager's actions and tone "caused the investigators to fear for their physical well-being," the DOL wrote in a lawsuit.
Graduating from college is an exciting and stressful time. For many, it may be the first time that there is no real plan in place. While you may have known for months before you received your high...
The coming surge in boomer retirement will transform the job market for decades to come — and that's great news for everyone.