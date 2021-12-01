Businesses Display Signs of Support in Oxford After Deadly High School Shooting

Businesses in Oxford, Michigan, showed their support for the community after four students were killed and several others wounded in a mass shooting at Oxford High School on November 30.

Video taken by Brendan Gutenschwager shows storefronts in Oxford displaying signs of support on Wednesday.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael J Bouchard said in a press conference on Tuesday night that the suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore at the high school, was being held at Oakland County Children’s Village as a juvenile. A preliminary investigation indicated that the weapon used in the shooting was purchased on November 26 by the suspect’s father, Bouchard said.

The suspect, Ethan Crumbley, was charged as an adult with first-degree murder and terrorism among other counts, police said. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful