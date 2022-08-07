Businesses clean up after damage, power outages
Severe storms left damage behind Thursday evening across Baltimore, where many neighborhoods flooded and trees fell. Baltimore City reported as many as 65 trees down, 18 of which blocked roads, and multiple reports of cars partially submerged in water. Cleanup efforts continued Friday to remove debris from homes and the roads. A pocket of severe storm damage appeared to be centered along a roughly one-mile swath of Harford Road in northeast Baltimore from Northern Parkway to Echodale Avenue. Harford Road had been cleared of debris, but traffic signals were dark as of Friday.