Businesses Boarded Up in Buffalo Amid Reports of Looting

Businesses in Buffalo, New York, were boarded up on Wednesday, December 28, as nine arrests have been made in relation to looting that took place during a winter storm in the area, local officials said.

Footage captured by Eric Bowden shows several businesses along West Ferry Street in Buffalo on Wednesday evening.

The Buffalo Police Department established an anti-looting detail to deal with business break-ins during severe winter weather.

At a press conference on Monday, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown called the looters “the lowest of the low.” Credit: Eric Bowden via Storyful