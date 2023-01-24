Business Sales with Veld Mergers and Acquisitions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position to tip in a miss by Morant, and Dillon Brooks preserved the victory by blocking Garland’s 3-point try at the buzzer. “(Adams) has been doing what he’s been doing all season . . . manning the boards,” Morant
TORONTO — Rick Bowness made a promise when he turned his attention behind the bench. Having just retired, the journeyman centre would coach the way he wanted — the way he wished — he had been coached. Nearly four decades later, hockey has changed in countless ways. Bowness, however, kept his word to himself — and his teams. "The communication between a coach, and especially a borderline player like me, wasn't very good," he said looking back at his nine professional seasons that included a combi
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has bemoaned his team's recent slow starts. He didn't have anything to complain about Saturday night. Paul Cotter scored twice and the Knights finally off to a good start, easily beating the Washington Capitals 6-2 to end a three-game losing streak. Vegas went back into first place alone in the Pacific Division 60 points, one point ahead of Seattle. “I thought we as a team were really good," Cotter said. “We had a lot of energy off the st
PARIS (AP) — Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant for the All-Star Game voting lead among Eastern Conference players, now putting him on track to be a captain for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City. Antetokounmpo had 5,970,196 votes entering Thursday, the NBA said in the third update of the All-Star balloting. Durant is 132,014 votes behind, with 5,838,182. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers remains the overall voting leader, with 6,506,682 votes. James has be
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the
Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd discuss why Pascal Siakam's numbers have dipped over the last few weeks and what it means about how other NBA teams respect his talents. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.
Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed walked away from Bethune-Cookman in tears Saturday following a 15-minute goodbye in front of players, parents and even Coach Prime. Reed made it clear he wasn't leaving on his own accord. The Ed Reed Foundation announced on social media Saturday that the university declined to ratify Reed's contract and “won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student at
SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato had two goals and an assist for Seattle, and Andre Burakovsky scored 1:10 into overtime to give the Kraken a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Donato powered Seattle to an early 2-0 lead, but New Jersey rallied. Erik Haula’s short-handed breakaway goal at 6:04 of the third period tied it at 2. Brandon Tanev put the Kraken in front again at 7:51, but New Jersey forced overtime with another late goal. Nico Hischier jabbed the rebound off Jack Hugh
MILAN (AP) — Speedskating for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics might be moved to the Turin oval or a temporary facility elsewhere after the IOC rejected plans to build an expensive roof over the outdoor track at Baselga di Piné. Costs for the roof were initially slated at 50 million euros ($54 million), according to a project announced in November. But there were concerns that actual costs could rise by at least 50%. “The IOC said the investment was underestimated and not sustainable for the area
It’s been a long time coming, but the recognition is more than welcomed by Danny Hodgson. The 57-year-old is one of eight former Indigenous NHL players who are a part of the Upper Deck First Peoples Rookie Cards set, released Jan. 13. The limited-edition set honours Indigenous hockey players who never had a licensed trading card, and also includes Dan Frawley, Johnny Harms, Victor Mercredi, Rocky Trottier, William LeCaine, Ted Nolan and Jason Simon. “The first word would be honoured (that) came
Mathieu and Pierre-Olivier Joseph provided the blooper of the week with hilarious incidental penalties in their first NHL game against each other on Friday.
Newcomers and anyone else who doesn't know how to curl have an opportunity in Melfort, Sask. Gathering people from countries ranging from the Philipines to Ukraine, the club's last two events in November and December have been a hit, according to Jon Schuba with the Melfort Curling Club. "I think it's a great sport and if you've never come from a place that has a curling rink or if you didn't get a chance to do it in school, there's a lot of barriers to entry," he told host Stefani Langenegger o
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His second goal of the game made it 5-3 at 8:07 and he set a career high with 21 goals. He’s also scored in three straight games. “I feel like I had a great start (to the season) and that helped me a lot,” Olofss
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a bad habit of losing to weakened opponents, most recently to a Montreal Canadiens lineup featuring multiple AHL call-ups and the rebuilding Arizona Coyotes.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Miller grew up idolizing goalie Dominik Hasek, and upon signing with the Buffalo Sabres in 2002, fantasized of one day having his name and number hang from the arena rafters. Not only did Miller's dream become reality on Thursday night, he was wowed by having Hasek appear by video from his home in the Czech Republic to welcome him into the exclusive club with the Sabres. “Ryan, I’m honored to be a part of your night. As goalies, we know what the position demands, all ey
NEW YORK — The NHL has fined Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice US$25,000 after he complained about the officiating in his team's recent 5-4 overtime loss at Toronto. The Maple Leafs had seven power plays to Florida's three in Tuesday's game, and scored on two of them. "There will always be penalties you take that you earn, and there's a whole bunch you're not going to like,'' Maurice said after the game. "I thought we had the inordinate share of those. "I don't know what the hell those (r
A study on the positive impact the Special Olympics has on its athletes has given John Bryden hope that he'll be able to speak with his daughter Carly again. Born with an intellectual disability, Carly had been outgoing and was even interviewed by TSN's Kate Beirness as part of a Special Olympics fundraising drive. But she lost the ability to speak as the COVID-19 pandemic made her anxious to the point that text messages became her main form of communication. "The athletics component of the Spec
TORONTO — The importance of the Toronto Arrows to Canadian rugby was reinforced Thursday with news that Rugby Canada is embedding two of its staff with the Major League Rugby side. Alex Lee will serve as the Arrows' head of performance while Richard Owen joins as head performance analyst. Like Rob Howley, an Arrows consultant, Lee and Owen are Rugby Canada employees. Howley, a former Wales captain and British and Irish Lion, doubles as senior assistant coach with the Canadian men's team. “The To