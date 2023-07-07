Business Lookahead: soaring prices, trading blows

STORY: From a critical inflation number in the U.S. to mounting tensions between Washington and Beijing, these are the stories to watch out for in business and finance over the coming days.

U.S. inflation figures will be watched very closely by the Federal Reserve as it considers its next steps on rates.

The central bank held fire at its last meeting.

But minutes showed a majority of policymakers still firmly expect to do more hikes.

Tech makers will be watching for any new tit-for-tat over U.S.-China trade.

Beijing has moved to control exports of key metals used in chipmaking.

Media reports suggest Washington could fire back with more controls on cloud computing services.

Global security will be on the agenda at a NATO summit in Brussels from Tuesday.

Top of the to-do list is ironing out the last obstacles to Swedish membership.

Turkey and Hungary have blocked the move, which alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg says is his top priority right now.

More big rate decisions are due.

In New Zealand, the Reserve Bank could hold steady.

Analysts at UBS say policymakers there will take a lot of convincing to start hiking again.

And French investors will keep a close eye on cash-strapped French retailer Casino.

Its stock has plunged amid fears that shareholders could be wiped out as part of any rescue plan.

Management and mediators have set a July 27 deadline for finding a restructuring agreement.