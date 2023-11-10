Business Lookahead: That rate cut trade

STORY: From inflation under the microscope to fresh insight on China’s economic malaise, these are the stories to watch in business and finance.

U.S. inflation data comes out on Tuesday.

Federal Reserve policymakers - including boss Jerome Powell - say they are not sure interest rates are high enough yet to curb inflation.

Traders have been banking on roughly three quarter-point rate cuts next year.

October’s consumer price index could confirm if their view is the right one.

Wednesday's retail sales and industrial production data in China could reveal if lukewarm consumption and slowing factories are persistent trends.

China’s central bank and the IMF insist a 5% growth target can still be achieved.

But government measures to boost the economy have fallen flat this year…

All as worries about China’s property sector continue to loom large.

Britain’s latest CPI data is due on Wednesday… and will shed light on efforts to tackle inflation.

It’s been stickier than in most developed economies.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to halve inflation to 5% by the end of this year.

While a fall from September’s 6.7% is likely… we’ll see how close Sunak is to reaching his goal.

And Italy will get its latest review from ratings agency Moody's on Friday.

Investors are worried about fiscal risks there… and have been steering clear of big exposure to the euro zone’s third-largest economy.

Moody’s currently rates Italy just one notch above junk with a negative outlook.