Business investment needed to solve labour shortage woes

Canadian businesses around the country are currently grappling with a labour shortage. Many companies are struggling to find workers, something that could put the post-pandemic economic recovery at risk.

On this episode of Crisis Management, Alicja Siekierska and the Public Policy Forum's Sean Speer discuss the ongoing labour shortage, and how businesses can begin to solve this issue. Speer says that Canada has "a fairly significant business investment problem" that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. He argues that the government should incentivize and encourage business investment that will make companies more productive and less dependent on labour.

