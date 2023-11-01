Bushfires scorch north of Australia's New South Wales

STORY: Wallangarra town resident Clint Balint told state broadcaster ABC on Wednesday he had “never seen anything like it” while recounting the flames that raced across his land located on the Queensland-NSW border, while resident Michelle Balint said it was a “horrifying experience” and was relieved that her property and animals were spared.

Footage from ABC showed a burnt train track and a Rural Fire Service vehicle that had been overturned by the side of a road. All service members were discharged from hospital earlier on Wednesday, reported ABC.

Up north in Queensland state, residents were ordered to evacuate their homes on Wednesday as bushfires burned out of control while firefighters, including those flown in from across the country and from neighboring New Zealand battled the blazes.