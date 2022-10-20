Bus stop bomb shelters built in Ukraine's Kharkiv

STORY: Marketing manager of the construction bureau building the shelters, Yehven, who did not provide his surname, told Reuters:

"Because Kharkiv is continuously being shelled, the city council decided that we need to plan and build these constructions. Some have already been installed or are being installed at public transport stops, so they're already actively protecting the lives of our fellow Kharkiv citizens."

Shakh Ibrahimov, the chief engineer of the 100 tonnes reinforced concrete bomb shelters, said on Wednesday (October 19) that his constructions can endure multiple rocket launch 'Grad' missile strikes.