Bus 'Mobbed' by England Fans Outside Wembley

Videos posted on social media in the runup to the Euro 2020 final on July 11 showed England fans jumping on top of a bus outside Wembley Stadium.

Footage here by Ozwald Cornelius shows one fan on top of the single-decker bus holding a red flare as others crowd around or cram their way aboard.

“Bit of a scramble by police to close this road now as a bus is mobbed by fans,” Cornelius wrote on Twitter.

Other videos showed more fans on top of the bus.

“Beers thrown at it and men climbing on top,” Cornelius said. Credit: Ozwald Cornelius via Storyful