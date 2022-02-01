Bus is lifted from site of collapsed Pittsburgh bridge

Built in 1970, the snow-covered Fern Hollow bridge had given way on Friday. Ten people sustained minor injuries according to authorities. Several nearby homes were temporarily evacuated after a massive natural gas leak caused by the collapse, which was brought under control.

The incident highlighted the perilous state of much of the United States' transportation infrastructure, which is due to get a trillion-dollar infusion over the coming years. .

The disaster happened hours before U.S. President Joe Biden was due in the city on a visit to tout his infrastructure plan and other initiatives. On a visit to the collapse site, he said that authorities would "fix them all".