Bus front window blown in by Storm Ciaran winds

Central parts of P.E.I. received a snowy surprise on Thursday morning as a pre-winter dump left roads messy and cut off power to many customers.RCMP officers across the province responded to at least 11 collisions, most of them in Queens County, with one person needing to be taken to hospital."RCMP remind motorist to adapt to winter conditions by slowing down [and] driving to the road conditions," the force said in a news release. "This was a very localized band of sea-effect snow that dropped 1