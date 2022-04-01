Bus Engulfed in Flames as Protesters March Through Streets of Colombo

Protesters frustrated by power cuts and various shortages marched through the streets of Colombo in Sri Lanka, on Thursday, March 31, as a severe economic crisis continued to grip the country.

According to local reports, “thousands” of people blocked the streets to protest the country’s shortages of medicine, fuel, fertilizer, milk powder, and other items as well as daily power outages lasting for hours.

Sri Lanka officials approved 13-hour power cuts for the country on March 31 amid the fuel shortages and low water levels at hydroelectric dams, local media outlet Ada Derana reported.

This footage, filmed by Instagram user @newsradiolk, shows a bus on fire and protesters chanting in the Colombo suburb of Mirihana on Thursday night. Credit: @newsradiolk via Storyful